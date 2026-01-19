International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Many Ukrainian Fighters Die Before Evacuation Can Reach Them - Prisoner
Many Ukrainian Fighters Die Before Evacuation Can Reach Them - Prisoner
Sputnik International
Ukrainian troops struggle to evacuate the wounded in time, leaving many of them to die without aid, Ukrainian prisoner of war Alexander Sotnikov said on Monday.
"There is a major problem with the evacuation of the injured. If a soldier cannot make it to where a tow truck can reach, he is basically doomed. They evacuate the [injured], but only if they are at a designated spot," Sotnikov said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry. The prisoner recalled seeing many dead during a five-day march to positions in Dimitrov. One soldier appeared to be sitting leaning against a tree, making Sotnikov and a comrade of his think he was alive, but he was not. The man had been wounded, tried to get to an evacuation point, but died on the way there, the prisoner said. Sotnikov said that his four-man unit had entered Dimitrov, where two were immediately hit by mortar fire. He and the other surviving soldier advanced through several streets, entered a house taken by Russian troops, and decided to surrender. He also complained about dire supply shortages in the Ukrainian armed forces — water was scarce, drones dropped food infrequently and only "snack items." Sotnikov said that he was forcibly mobilized despite having no prior military service and holding a mobilization deferment. He heard rumors that enlistment office staff could be bribed for $15-16,000 to release people, but with no guarantees, as "you walk out the door, and others immediately grab you to bring you to another enlistment office."
Many Ukrainian Fighters Die Before Evacuation Can Reach Them - Prisoner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops struggle to evacuate the wounded in time, leaving many of them to die without aid, Ukrainian prisoner of war Alexander Sotnikov said on Monday.
"There is a major problem with the evacuation of the injured. If a soldier cannot make it to where a tow truck can reach, he is basically doomed. They evacuate the [injured], but only if they are at a designated spot," Sotnikov said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The prisoner recalled seeing many dead during a five-day march to positions in Dimitrov. One soldier appeared to be sitting leaning against a tree, making Sotnikov and a comrade of his think he was alive, but he was not. The man had been wounded, tried to get to an evacuation point, but died on the way there, the prisoner said.
Sotnikov said that his four-man unit had entered Dimitrov, where two were immediately hit by mortar fire. He and the other surviving soldier advanced through several streets, entered a house taken by Russian troops, and decided to surrender.
He also complained about dire supply shortages in the Ukrainian armed forces — water was scarce, drones dropped food infrequently and only "snack items."
Sotnikov said that he was forcibly mobilized despite having no prior military service and holding a mobilization deferment. He heard rumors that enlistment office staff could be bribed for $15-16,000 to release people, but with no guarantees, as "you walk out the door, and others immediately grab you to bring you to another enlistment office."
