Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in DPR
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye region
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel
Ukraine has also lost over 200 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup, up to 225 soldiers in battles with the Yug battlegroup, and over 270 soldiers in battles with the Vostok battlegroup
Russian armed forces attacked energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transportation Infrastructure Facilities
