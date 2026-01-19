https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russian-forces-liberate-novopavlovka-settlement-in-dpr--1123486844.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in DPR

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

