https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russian-forces-liberate-novopavlovka-settlement-in-dpr--1123486844.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in DPR
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in DPR
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-01-19T10:09+0000
2026-01-19T10:09+0000
2026-01-19T10:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_afc92054bd16b5a5551a67420131a583.jpg
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-transportation-infrastructure-facilities-1123480938.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703151_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e64d71da2536538119b1dc2594a876.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Forces Liberate Novopavlovka Settlement in DPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr group of forces liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
took control of the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye region
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian military personnel
Ukraine has also lost over 200 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 225 soldiers in battles with the Yug battlegroup
, and over 270 soldiers in battles with the Vostok battlegroup
Russian armed forces attacked energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces