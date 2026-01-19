Minsk Says Trump Proposes Belarus Become Founder of Gaza Board of Peace

"The proposal was reported to the President of the Republic of Belarus and received positively by him. Our position is as follows — we are ready to participate in the activities of the Board of Peace, considering and hoping that this organization will expand its scope and powers far beyond the mandate proposed in the initiative. This will allow it to actively participate in global processes to resolve any international conflicts, which will ultimately contribute to building a new security architecture, which has been actively promoted by Belarus in recent years," Varankov concluded.