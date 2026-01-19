https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/minsk-says-trump-proposes-belarus-become-founder-of-gaza-board-of-peace-1123489954.html
Minsk Says Trump Proposes Belarus Become Founder of Gaza Board of Peace
Minsk Says Trump Proposes Belarus Become Founder of Gaza Board of Peace
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump sent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko an appeal proposing that Belarus become a founder of the Gaza Board of Peace, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankov said on Monday.
2026-01-19T13:21+0000
2026-01-19T13:21+0000
2026-01-19T13:21+0000
world
donald trump
belarus
alexander lukashenko
minsk
belarusian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_0:188:3072:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_d8fc8cad602ab60568dcd03c2ff8dd52.jpg
"The Belarusian side has received a personal message from US President Donald Trump, addressed to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko. In the context of the settlement of the situation in Gaza, Belarus is invited to become a founder of the Gaza Board of Peace, a new international organization," the statement said. This proposal is highly appreciated in Minsk, the spokesman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/kremlin-says-putin-received-invitation-to-join-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1123486380.html
belarus
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e49f503c08c4513208962dcdd32f578.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, belarus, trump, lukashenko, gaza board of peace, belarusian foreign ministry, minsk
us, belarus, trump, lukashenko, gaza board of peace, belarusian foreign ministry, minsk
Minsk Says Trump Proposes Belarus Become Founder of Gaza Board of Peace
MINSK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump sent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko an appeal proposing that Belarus become a founder of the Gaza Board of Peace, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankov said on Monday.
"The Belarusian side has received a personal message from US President Donald Trump, addressed to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko. In the context of the settlement of the situation in Gaza, Belarus is invited to become a founder of the Gaza Board of Peace, a new international organization," the statement said.
This proposal is highly appreciated in Minsk, the spokesman said.
"The proposal was reported to the President of the Republic of Belarus and received positively by him. Our position is as follows — we are ready to participate in the activities of the Board of Peace, considering and hoping that this organization will expand its scope and powers far beyond the mandate proposed in the initiative. This will allow it to actively participate in global processes to resolve any international conflicts, which will ultimately contribute to building a new security architecture, which has been actively promoted by Belarus in recent years," Varankov concluded.