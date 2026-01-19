https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/rosoboronexport-signed-some-export-contracts-for-kamikaze-drones---ceo-1123486985.html
Rosoboronexport Signed Some Export Contracts for Kamikaze Drones - CEO
Russian defense export agency Rosoboronexport has already signed a number of export contracts for the delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles and kamikaze drones, its CEO Alexander Mikheev announced on the eve of the UMEX&SimTEX 2026 exhibition in the UAE.
Rosoboronexport, which is part of the Rostec state corporation, will organize a unified Russian exhibit for the first time at the UMEX&SimTEX 2026 international exhibition and conference on unmanned systems and simulators in the United Arab Emirates. At the event, which will take place from January 20 to 22 in Abu Dhabi, the exporter will present cutting-edge domestic drone solutions and discuss the industry's prospects with foreign delegations. Global demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to grow by 120% by 2030, and for loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) by 400%, he noted.
"In Abu Dhabi, we are presenting the Kub-2-2E and Lancet-E loitering munitions, which hold a record for confirmed hit targets, as well as the Skat-350M and Supercam S350 reconnaissance UAVs. We are ready to negotiate deliveries from Russia or technological cooperation for these systems, and Rosoboronexport has already signed export contracts with partners for a number of these systems," Mikheev told reporters.
