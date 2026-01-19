https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/rosoboronexport-signed-some-export-contracts-for-kamikaze-drones---ceo-1123486985.html

Rosoboronexport Signed Some Export Contracts for Kamikaze Drones - CEO

Rosoboronexport Signed Some Export Contracts for Kamikaze Drones - CEO

Sputnik International

Russian defense export agency Rosoboronexport has already signed a number of export contracts for the delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles and kamikaze drones, its CEO Alexander Mikheev announced on the eve of the UMEX&SimTEX 2026 exhibition in the UAE.

2026-01-19T10:10+0000

2026-01-19T10:10+0000

2026-01-19T10:10+0000

military

military & intelligence

russia

rosoboronexport

abu dhabi

alexander mikheev

uae

rostec

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117635005_0:111:3030:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_68ae183b6c2cc71641e4b4b945a920b3.jpg

Rosoboronexport, which is part of the Rostec state corporation, will organize a unified Russian exhibit for the first time at the UMEX&SimTEX 2026 international exhibition and conference on unmanned systems and simulators in the United Arab Emirates. At the event, which will take place from January 20 to 22 in Abu Dhabi, the exporter will present cutting-edge domestic drone solutions and discuss the industry's prospects with foreign delegations. Global demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to grow by 120% by 2030, and for loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) by 400%, he noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/rosoboronexport-pioneering-new-defense-ventures-with-global-south---1121831588.html

russia

abu dhabi

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosoboronexport agency, alexander mikheev comment, uae umex&simtex 2026