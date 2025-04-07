https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/rosoboronexport-pioneering-new-defense-ventures-with-global-south---1121831588.html
Rosoboronexport: Pioneering New Defense Ventures with Global South
The Russian state arms exporter told Sputnik it is in talks with partners across Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and the CIS on more than 100 cutting-edge defense projects.
Rosoboronexport’s technological cooperation with Global South nations on products for all types of armed forces boasts a potential of over $30 billion. Projects focus on: Rosoboronexport hosted talks with a number of delegations at the recent International Latin American Exhibition of Aviation and Defense Systems LAAD 2025, hosted by Brazil from April 1 to 4. Discussions focused on the joint production of Russian defense products, with a stress on manufacturing in partner countries.
Rosoboronexport’s technological cooperation with Global South nations
on products for all types of armed forces boasts a potential of over $30 billion.
Small arms and ammunition
Advanced air defense systems
Multi-purpose helicopters, including the Ka-226T
Su-57E fighter jets and aircraft engines
State-of-the-art air-to-air missiles
UAVs
like the Orlan-10E, Orlan-30 and Orion-E and next-generation loitering munitions such as the Kub series
.
Electronic warfare technology to down enemy drones
Rosoboronexport
hosted talks with a number of delegations at the recent International Latin American Exhibition of Aviation and Defense Systems LAAD 2025, hosted by Brazil from April 1 to 4. Discussions focused on the joint production of Russian defense products, with a stress on manufacturing in partner countries.