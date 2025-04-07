https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/rosoboronexport-pioneering-new-defense-ventures-with-global-south---1121831588.html

Rosoboronexport: Pioneering New Defense Ventures with Global South

The Russian state arms exporter told Sputnik it is in talks with partners across Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and the CIS on more than 100 cutting-edge defense projects.

Rosoboronexport’s technological cooperation with Global South nations on products for all types of armed forces boasts a potential of over $30 billion. Projects focus on: Rosoboronexport hosted talks with a number of delegations at the recent International Latin American Exhibition of Aviation and Defense Systems LAAD 2025, hosted by Brazil from April 1 to 4. Discussions focused on the joint production of Russian defense products, with a stress on manufacturing in partner countries.

