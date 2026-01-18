Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transportation Infrastructure Facilities
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have struck Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities, temporary deployment points and foreign mercenaries.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces have struck Ukrainian enterprises assembling long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as temporary deployment points and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the statement said.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 205 troops, three armored personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, while Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 135 military personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, five armored fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including two Polish-made 155 mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems and an electronic warfare station
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and two ammunition depots, and Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 175 Ukrainian service personnel, 24 motor vehicles, five field artillery pieces, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, an electronic warfare station, and four supply depots
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, an artillery piece, two electronic warfare stations and a supply depot
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 445 Ukrainian military personnel