Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 205 troops, three armored personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, while Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 135 military personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, five armored fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including two Polish-made 155 mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems and an electronic warfare station Russia'shas eliminated up to 205 troops, three armored personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, while Russia'shas eliminated over 135 military personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, five armored fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, four field artillery pieces, including two Polish-made 155 mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems and an electronic warfare station

Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and two ammunition depots, and Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 175 Ukrainian service personnel, 24 motor vehicles, five field artillery pieces, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, an electronic warfare station, and four supply depots Russia'shas eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and two ammunition depots, and Russia'shas eliminated over 175 Ukrainian service personnel, 24 motor vehicles, five field artillery pieces, an Israeli-made RADA radar station, an electronic warfare station, and four supply depots

Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, an artillery piece, two electronic warfare stations and a supply depot Russia'shas eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, an artillery piece, two electronic warfare stations and a supply depot