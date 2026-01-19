https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russian-lancet-drone-an-unmatched-tool-to-destroy-enemy-weapons-1123490391.html
Russian Lancet Drone: An Unmatched Tool to Destroy Enemy Weapons
Russian Lancet Drone: An Unmatched Tool to Destroy Enemy Weapons
Sputnik International
The Lancet loitering munition has become one of the most efficient and deadly weapons of the Ukrainian conflict, having taken out over 4,000 pieces of military hardware fielded.
2026-01-19T15:37+0000
2026-01-19T15:37+0000
2026-01-19T15:37+0000
multimedia
military & intelligence
lancet
infographic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123490488_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7f4726e29699a230035df994f8573fd0.png
Tanks or artillery units, multiple launch rocket systems or radar stations, NATO-standard or Soviet-made – the Lancet does not discriminate.It is light, fast and packs a serious punch – just what the doctor ordered when one needs to erase expensive enemy military gear.See this video by Sputnik for more details about the Lancet and its capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/why-russias-lancet-drone-is-second-to-none-in-modern-combat-1123490179.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123490488_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8eead422301020f7476c46bf6a3e993b.png
Russian Lancet Drone: An Unmatched Tool to Destroy Enemy Weapons
Sputnik International
Russian Lancet Drone: An Unmatched Tool to Destroy Enemy Weapons
2026-01-19T15:37+0000
true
PT0M22S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian lancet drone, lancet loitering munition, lancet drone specifications, zala lancet
russian lancet drone, lancet loitering munition, lancet drone specifications, zala lancet
Russian Lancet Drone: An Unmatched Tool to Destroy Enemy Weapons
The Lancet loitering munition has become one of the most efficient and deadly weapons of the Ukrainian conflict, having taken out over 4,000 pieces of military hardware fielded.
Tanks or artillery units, multiple launch rocket systems or radar stations, NATO-standard or Soviet-made – the Lancet does not discriminate.
It is light, fast and packs a serious punch – just what the doctor ordered when one needs to erase expensive enemy military gear.
See this video by Sputnik for more details about the Lancet and its capabilities.