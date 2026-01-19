https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russian-lancet-drone-an-unmatched-tool-to-destroy-enemy-weapons-1123490391.html

Russian Lancet Drone: An Unmatched Tool to Destroy Enemy Weapons

Sputnik International

The Lancet loitering munition has become one of the most efficient and deadly weapons of the Ukrainian conflict, having taken out over 4,000 pieces of military hardware fielded.

Tanks or artillery units, multiple launch rocket systems or radar stations, NATO-standard or Soviet-made – the Lancet does not discriminate.It is light, fast and packs a serious punch – just what the doctor ordered when one needs to erase expensive enemy military gear.See this video by Sputnik for more details about the Lancet and its capabilities.

