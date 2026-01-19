https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/why-russias-lancet-drone-is-second-to-none-in-modern-combat-1123490179.html

Why Russia’s Lancet Drone Is Second-To-None in Modern Combat

The key aspect of Russia’s Lancet loitering UAV is that it’s ideally suited for modern warfare, Egyptian security expert Colonel Hatem Saber explains to Sputnik.

Here are the main points: Such loitering munitions are becoming the new norm of modern conflicts, with major powers creating complex systems combining drones, AI and electronic warfare, while others just buy cheap UAVs.This creates an imbalance as the ability to strike no longer equates to the ability to survive on the battlefield, ushering in a new era of low-cost, high-impact warfare and forcing armies to revise combat doctrines, Hatem Saber concludes.

