Why Russia’s Lancet Drone Is Second-To-None in Modern Combat
The key aspect of Russia’s Lancet loitering UAV is that it’s ideally suited for modern warfare, Egyptian security expert Colonel Hatem Saber explains to Sputnik.
Here are the main points:
War economy: The drone is designed to excel in situations in which it has to meet a dense air defense network, complex radar and systems, tanks and artillery — the UAV can crush expensive systems while having a low production cost itself, turning itself into an "economic hammer."
Tactical flexibility: Lancet’s loitering capability makes it an active hunter on the battlefield, not just a munition. This reduces the need for expensive airstrikes and minimizes risks for manned aircraft.
Outplaying short-range air defense: The drone can also exploit vulnerabilities of low-altitude air defense systems, which allows it to bypass most protective layers to achieve combat goals.
Not just a munition: What makes it really efficient is its integration with reconnaissance and AI systems and command networks, which elevates Lancet from a flying projectile to a smart deadly weapon.
Such loitering munitions are becoming the new norm of modern conflicts, with major powers creating complex systems combining drones, AI and electronic warfare, while others just buy cheap UAVs.
This creates an imbalance as the ability to strike no longer equates to the ability to survive on the battlefield, ushering in a new era of low-cost, high-impact warfare and forcing armies to revise combat doctrines, Hatem Saber concludes.
20 December 2025, 14:19 GMT