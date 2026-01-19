https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/silver-price-hits-new-all-time-record-exceeding-94-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123486723.html

Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $94 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

The silver exchange price climbed more than 5% on Monday morning after reaching $94 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data.

As of 05:18 GMT, March silver futures on the New York Comex were up 5.33% from the prior close, at $93.243 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the price hit a record $94.35 per ounce. Meanwhile, February gold futures rose by $73.76, or 1.6%, to $4,669.14 per troy ounce. During Monday's trading, they reached a peak of $4,697.71.

