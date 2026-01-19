https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/silver-price-hits-new-all-time-record-exceeding-94-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123486723.html
Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $94 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $94 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
Sputnik International
The silver exchange price climbed more than 5% on Monday morning after reaching $94 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data.
2026-01-19T10:04+0000
2026-01-19T10:04+0000
2026-01-19T10:04+0000
economy
business
silver
trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107602/19/1076021978_0:145:2323:1452_1920x0_80_0_0_ca6fecbd427931c40993d56b8a96f053.jpg
As of 05:18 GMT, March silver futures on the New York Comex were up 5.33% from the prior close, at $93.243 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the price hit a record $94.35 per ounce. Meanwhile, February gold futures rose by $73.76, or 1.6%, to $4,669.14 per troy ounce. During Monday's trading, they reached a peak of $4,697.71.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/gold-silver-hit-fresh-all-time-highs-above-4600-83-per-ounce-respectively-1123451787.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107602/19/1076021978_96:0:2227:1598_1920x0_80_0_0_213f361bde7fe67d5340172372d36965.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
silver price, world economy, precious metals
silver price, world economy, precious metals
Silver Price Hits New All-Time Record, Exceeding $94 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The silver exchange price climbed more than 5% on Monday morning after reaching $94 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to the trading data.
As of 05:18 GMT, March silver futures on the New York Comex were up 5.33% from the prior close, at $93.243 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the price hit a record $94.35 per ounce.
Meanwhile, February gold futures rose by $73.76, or 1.6%, to $4,669.14 per troy ounce. During Monday's trading, they reached a peak of $4,697.71.