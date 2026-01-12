https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/gold-silver-hit-fresh-all-time-highs-above-4600-83-per-ounce-respectively-1123451787.html

Gold, Silver Hit Fresh All-Time Highs Above $4,600, $83 Per Ounce, Respectively

Gold and silver prices are showing strong gains on Monday morning, having previously reached new record highs of over $4,600 and $83 per troy ounce, respectively, according to trading data.

As of 04:21 GMT, the price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange was up 1.8%, or $81.24, from the previous close at $4,582.14 per ounce. Earlier in the trading session, the price reached an all-time high of $4,612.4 per ounce. March silver futures, meanwhile, rose 5.21% to $83.475 per ounce. Earlier on Monday, it hit an all-time high at $83.88.

