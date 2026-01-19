https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trumps-desire-for-greenland-stems-from-maga-concept--political-scientist-1123486116.html
Trump’s Desire for Greenland Stems From MAGA Concept — Political Scientist
Trump’s Desire for Greenland Stems From MAGA Concept — Political Scientist
Sputnik International
The goal of obtaining the island is not just Donald Trump’s "whim" but is part of the idea of "Making America Great Again" supported by around half of Americans, Russian political scientist Alexei Martynov tells Sputnik.
2026-01-19T09:16+0000
2026-01-19T09:16+0000
2026-01-19T09:16+0000
world
us
greenland
arctic
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123430110_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6a6e5570eafc8e7db1ea1922c72742.jpg
"This is about America's greatness in the Arctic region; with the acquisition of Greenland, the US would become the largest Arctic country," he explains.Trump is a capitalist, so his logic is that the US should control the vast natural resources that Greenland has to offer, Martynov concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/greenland-likely-to-become-part-of-us-ret-us-lt-col-suggests-1123485802.html
greenland
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123430110_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b83166892c782e1ecad4e897434944f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us greenland situation, us denmark tensions, us expansion, maga ideas
us greenland situation, us denmark tensions, us expansion, maga ideas
Trump’s Desire for Greenland Stems From MAGA Concept — Political Scientist
The goal of obtaining the island is not just Donald Trump’s "whim" but is part of the idea of "Making America Great Again" supported by around half of Americans, Russian political scientist Alexei Martynov tells Sputnik.
"This is about America's greatness in the Arctic region; with the acquisition of Greenland, the US would become the largest Arctic country," he explains.
Trump is a capitalist, so his logic is that the US should control the vast natural resources that Greenland has to offer, Martynov concludes.