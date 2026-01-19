International
Trump's Desire for Greenland Stems From MAGA Concept — Political Scientist
Trump’s Desire for Greenland Stems From MAGA Concept — Political Scientist
The goal of obtaining the island is not just Donald Trump’s "whim" but is part of the idea of "Making America Great Again" supported by around half of Americans, Russian political scientist Alexei Martynov tells Sputnik.
"This is about America's greatness in the Arctic region; with the acquisition of Greenland, the US would become the largest Arctic country," he explains.Trump is a capitalist, so his logic is that the US should control the vast natural resources that Greenland has to offer, Martynov concludes.
Trump’s Desire for Greenland Stems From MAGA Concept — Political Scientist

09:16 GMT 19.01.2026
A large iceberg is photographed near the city of Ilulissat, Greenland, Wednesday Feb.19, 2025.
The goal of obtaining the island is not just Donald Trump’s "whim" but is part of the idea of "Making America Great Again" supported by around half of Americans, Russian political scientist Alexei Martynov tells Sputnik.
"This is about America's greatness in the Arctic region; with the acquisition of Greenland, the US would become the largest Arctic country," he explains.
Trump is a capitalist, so his logic is that the US should control the vast natural resources that Greenland has to offer, Martynov concludes.
