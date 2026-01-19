https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/greenland-likely-to-become-part-of-us-ret-us-lt-col-suggests-1123485802.html

Greenland Likely to Become Part of US, Ret. US Lt Col Suggests

Unfortunately, Greenland has little choice, says US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen, adding that the Arctic island may become a part of the United States in the foreseeable future.

Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland is motivated by the prospect of a stronger presence in the Arctic, access to the island's reserves, control over trade routes in the region and the deployment of strategic weapons and missiles there, the expert added.On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland.

