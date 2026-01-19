International
Greenland Likely to Become Part of US, Ret. US Lt Col Suggests
Greenland Likely to Become Part of US, Ret. US Lt Col Suggests
Unfortunately, Greenland has little choice, says US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen, adding that the Arctic island may become a part of the United States in the foreseeable future.
world
us
donald trump
greenland
denmark
Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland is motivated by the prospect of a stronger presence in the Arctic, access to the island's reserves, control over trade routes in the region and the deployment of strategic weapons and missiles there, the expert added.On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland.
greenland
denmark
us, greenland, denmark, choice, strategy, power, weapon, trade, arctic, eu, missiles, reserves, control, acquisition
19.01.2026
Unfortunately, Greenland has little choice, says US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen, adding that the Arctic island may become a part of the United States in the foreseeable future.
Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland is motivated by the prospect of a stronger presence in the Arctic, access to the island's reserves, control over trade routes in the region and the deployment of strategic weapons and missiles there, the expert added.
On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

Canada Considering Sending Troops to Greenland - Reports
