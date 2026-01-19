https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-could-annex-part-of-canada-after-acquisition-of-greenland---expert-1123486563.html

US Could Annex Part of Canada After Acquisition of Greenland - Expert

The United States will surround Canada and could annex part of its territory after acquiring Greenland, retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

"I would not be surprised if parts of Canada will be annexed also," Rasmussen said. The expert called what is happening with Greenland an "unbelievable development." On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

