China Receives Invitation From US to Join Board of Peace for Gaza

LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia’s Diplomatic Course for 2025
China has received an invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
"China has received an invitation from the US," Guo told reporters.In mid-November, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
07:29 GMT 20.01.2026
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has received an invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
"China has received an invitation from the US," Guo told reporters.
In mid-November, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
