Trump Confirms Putin Invited to Join Board of Peace for Gaza
"He's [Russian President Vladimir Putin] been invited," the US president told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin has received Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.The statement comes after Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham said that Trump wants to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on January 22, but that the specific participating countries remain unclear.Many states of those invited want Washington to rewrite the terms of the documents, the journalist pointed out.
Trump Confirms Putin Invited to Join Board of Peace for Gaza

06:27 GMT 20.01.2026
"He's [Russian President Vladimir Putin] been invited," the US president told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin has received Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.
Russia is studying all details on the Board of Peace for Gaza proposal and hopes to establish contacts with the US to clarify all nuances, Peskov added.
The statement comes after Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham said that Trump wants to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on January 22, but that the specific participating countries remain unclear.
Many states of those invited want Washington to rewrite the terms of the documents, the journalist pointed out.
