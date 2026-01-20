https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-confirms-putin-invited-to-join-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1123492037.html

Trump Confirms Putin Invited to Join Board of Peace for Gaza

"He's [Russian President Vladimir Putin] been invited," the US president told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin has received Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.The statement comes after Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham said that Trump wants to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on January 22, but that the specific participating countries remain unclear.Many states of those invited want Washington to rewrite the terms of the documents, the journalist pointed out.

