European 'Independence' From the US Impossible Without Russia – Beninese Analyst

While French President Emmanuel Macron talks about multilateralism, “he wants certain parties to be excluded," Beninese political analyst Modeste Dossou tells Sputnik

He asks whether that call for European independence from the US is possible without Russia, pointing out the inconsistency in Macron’s rhetoric.The European Union (EU) “knows very well that it is becoming increasingly a vassal of the United States,” the analyst stresses, but “Europe has no room for maneuver to break out of this grip.”“You have to look at countries like Iran, which have stood their ground,” he says, “countries like China, whose policies remain consistent, and countries like Russia, which, despite sanctions, problems, and difficulties — and even attempts to draw it into a broader war — has nonetheless pursued a fairly consistent policy from the beginning.”

