European 'Independence' From the US Impossible Without Russia – Beninese Analyst
European 'Independence' From the US Impossible Without Russia – Beninese Analyst
While French President Emmanuel Macron talks about multilateralism, “he wants certain parties to be excluded," Beninese political analyst Modeste Dossou tells Sputnik
The European Union (EU) "knows very well that it is becoming increasingly a vassal of the United States," the analyst stresses, but "Europe has no room for maneuver to break out of this grip.""You have to look at countries like Iran, which have stood their ground," he says, "countries like China, whose policies remain consistent, and countries like Russia, which, despite sanctions, problems, and difficulties — and even attempts to draw it into a broader war — has nonetheless pursued a fairly consistent policy from the beginning."
European 'Independence' From the US Impossible Without Russia – Beninese Analyst

17:45 GMT 20.01.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022
Subscribe
While French President Emmanuel Macron talks about multilateralism, “he wants certain parties to be excluded," Beninese political analyst Modeste Dossou tells Sputnik
He asks whether that call for European independence from the US is possible without Russia, pointing out the inconsistency in Macron’s rhetoric.
“Publicly, he is against including Russia in discussions and the like, while behind the scenes he sends messages calling for the inclusion of Russia, Syria and other countries,” Doussou says.
The European Union (EU) “knows very well that it is becoming increasingly a vassal of the United States,” the analyst stresses, but “Europe has no room for maneuver to break out of this grip.”
“France’s ambition to implement this European independence is doomed to fail, at least for now,” Dossou argues, as the EU “does not truly have the real levers” it needs.
“You have to look at countries like Iran, which have stood their ground,” he says, “countries like China, whose policies remain consistent, and countries like Russia, which, despite sanctions, problems, and difficulties — and even attempts to draw it into a broader war — has nonetheless pursued a fairly consistent policy from the beginning.”
