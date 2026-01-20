https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/macrons-proposal-to-invite-russia-to-g7-meeting-is-actually-all-about-trump-heres-why-1123498127.html

Macron’s Proposal to Invite Russia to G7 Meeting is Actually All About Trump: Here's Why

The French president’s pitch to invite Russian representatives to a G7 meeting in Paris is not about Russia at all, but trying to restore Europe’s relevance in a fragmenting West, and wooing the US president, says Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy deputy director for research Dmitry Suslov.

The gesture is aimed at “overcoming” Europe’s “growing marginalization in decision-making on key international issues, regarding both the Ukrainian conflict and the Greenland issue.”“Second, Macron is attempting to drag Trump” back into the “kind of pan-Western forum” that the G7 is supposed to represent – to restore a Western bloc that takes the opinion of Europe, which the US leader is actively flouting, back into account.As far as Russia is concerned, “this isn’t an acknowledgement of the growing role of BRICS, nor a genuine desire on Macron’s part to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian and Greenland crises,” according to Suslov. Quite the opposite.Timofey Bordachev of the Higher School of Economics agrees.The goal is to show, for example, “that the Europeans can accommodate Trump on the Ukraine issue, to invite Russia to some meeting and come to some kind of agreement,” so he might pull back on the Greenland issue.

