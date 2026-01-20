International
Macron's Proposal to Invite Russia to G7 Meeting is Actually All About Trump: Here's Why
Macron’s Proposal to Invite Russia to G7 Meeting is Actually All About Trump: Here's Why
The French president’s pitch to invite Russian representatives to a G7 meeting in Paris is not about Russia at all, but trying to restore Europe’s relevance in a fragmenting West, and wooing the US president, says Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy deputy director for research Dmitry Suslov.
The gesture is aimed at “overcoming” Europe’s “growing marginalization in decision-making on key international issues, regarding both the Ukrainian conflict and the Greenland issue.”“Second, Macron is attempting to drag Trump” back into the “kind of pan-Western forum” that the G7 is supposed to represent – to restore a Western bloc that takes the opinion of Europe, which the US leader is actively flouting, back into account.As far as Russia is concerned, “this isn’t an acknowledgement of the growing role of BRICS, nor a genuine desire on Macron’s part to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian and Greenland crises,” according to Suslov. Quite the opposite.Timofey Bordachev of the Higher School of Economics agrees.The goal is to show, for example, “that the Europeans can accommodate Trump on the Ukraine issue, to invite Russia to some meeting and come to some kind of agreement,” so he might pull back on the Greenland issue.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a joint press conference at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
The French president’s pitch to invite Russian representatives to a G7 meeting in Paris is not about Russia at all, but trying to restore Europe’s relevance in a fragmenting West, and wooing the US president, says Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy deputy director for research Dmitry Suslov.
“Macron’s proposal pursues two goals: first: overcoming the growing isolation of both France and Europe as a whole, including on the Ukrainian issue, as the US fails to consult with them sufficiently, and continues to work on the issue through bilateral ties with Russia,” Suslov explained.
The gesture is aimed at “overcoming” Europe’s “growing marginalization in decision-making on key international issues, regarding both the Ukrainian conflict and the Greenland issue.”
“Second, Macron is attempting to drag Trump” back into the “kind of pan-Western forum” that the G7 is supposed to represent – to restore a Western bloc that takes the opinion of Europe, which the US leader is actively flouting, back into account.
Macron’s aim is to use talks to pull Trump back into alignment with “the positions of the European war party in relation to the Ukrainian conflict,” and effectively, “prevent Trump from being Trump.”
As far as Russia is concerned, “this isn’t an acknowledgement of the growing role of BRICS, nor a genuine desire on Macron’s part to contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian and Greenland crises,” according to Suslov. Quite the opposite.
Timofey Bordachev of the Higher School of Economics agrees.
“I think the Europeans are truly frightened by the Greenland affair, because it threatens to fundamentally change their position in the world…They’re trying to avoid it at all costs, [including by] coming up with various stories showing Trump that they’re capable of something,” he told Sputnik.
The goal is to show, for example, “that the Europeans can accommodate Trump on the Ukraine issue, to invite Russia to some meeting and come to some kind of agreement,” so he might pull back on the Greenland issue.

Russia understands that this is a “purely tactical gesture,” related not to Russia-Europe ties but relations between the US and Europe, Bordachev emphasized. “It has nothing to do with Russia. It has nothing to do with BRICS.”

