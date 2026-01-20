https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/greenlandic-lawmaker-says-denmark-unable-to-ensure-islands-security-1123491762.html

Greenlandic Lawmaker Says Denmark Unable to Ensure Island's Security

Greenlandic Lawmaker Says Denmark Unable to Ensure Island's Security

Sputnik International

The Danish authorities are unable to ensure the security of Greenland, Kuno Fencker, a member of the autonomous territory's parliament, told RIA Novosti amid US threats to seize the island.

2026-01-20T03:36+0000

2026-01-20T03:36+0000

2026-01-20T05:20+0000

world

denmark

greenland

nato

donald trump

us

arctic

arctic circle

us bases

us military bases

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121348098_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44fd4144407c668774c5d7fee0b66f63.jpg

"It's [ensuring Greenland's security] absolutely impossible for Denmark to do it. That's 100%. It's not possible," he said. Fencker emphasized that the US military budget and military might were the largest within NATO. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-says-not-commenting-on-readiness-to-resort-to-use-of-force-to-seize-greenland-1123490726.html

denmark

greenland

arctic

arctic circle

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greenland security, danish military in greenland, us bases in greenland, us annexation of greenland, us troops in greenland