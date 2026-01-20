https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/greenlandic-lawmaker-says-denmark-unable-to-ensure-islands-security-1123491762.html
Greenlandic Lawmaker Says Denmark Unable to Ensure Island's Security
The Danish authorities are unable to ensure the security of Greenland, Kuno Fencker, a member of the autonomous territory's parliament, told RIA Novosti amid US threats to seize the island.
"It's [ensuring Greenland's security] absolutely impossible for Denmark to do it. That's 100%. It's not possible," he said. Fencker emphasized that the US military budget and military might were the largest within NATO. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
Greenlandic Lawmaker Says Denmark Unable to Ensure Island's Security
"It's [ensuring Greenland's security] absolutely impossible for Denmark to do it. That's 100%. It's not possible," he said.
Fencker emphasized that the US military budget and military might were the largest within NATO.
"And the United States is, let's say, unfortunately, on the American continent. Greenland is on the American continent. And if there should be any ballistic missiles going to America, they will go above the Greenlandic air," the MP added.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.