Trump Says Not Commenting on Readiness to Resort to Use of Force to Seize Greenland
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not commenting on his readiness to resort to the use of force to seize Greenland.
"No comment," Trump told NBC News, when asked if he would resort to use of force to seize Greenland.
Europe should focus on the conflict in Ukraine and not on Greenland, Trump said, adding that he is 100% determined to impose tariffs on European countries, if Greenland deal is not reached.
US President Donald Trump cannot initiate a large-scale military incursion in Greenland without the approval of Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.
"Under our constitutional system, the Congress has to declare war. I don't foresee any scenario where we're declaring war on Greenland," he said on Sunday when asked about the possibility of the US using military force without lawmakers' consent.
The US president, as commander-in-chief of the army and navy, holds broad authority under Article II of the Constitution to act in the nation's interests. Nevertheless, in the case of a large-scale military invasion, congressional involvement would be mandatory, Johnson said.
"If it comes to a large-scale military incursion, I mean, you would have to involve Congress in that," he said.
Johnson argued that the situation surrounding Greenland was fundamentally different from the US intervention in Venezuela.
"I would dispute that we've had any kind of long-term incursion in Venezuela. We did not occupy Venezuela. We didn't declare war," he said.
Trump announced on Saturday that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the United States acquired Greenland.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.