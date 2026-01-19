https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-says-not-commenting-on-readiness-to-resort-to-use-of-force-to-seize-greenland-1123490726.html

Trump Says Not Commenting on Readiness to Resort to Use of Force to Seize Greenland

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not commenting on his readiness to resort to the use of force to seize Greenland.

"No comment," Trump told NBC News, when asked if he would resort to use of force to seize Greenland. Europe should focus on the conflict in Ukraine and not on Greenland, Trump said, adding that he is 100% determined to impose tariffs on European countries, if Greenland deal is not reached.US President Donald Trump cannot initiate a large-scale military incursion in Greenland without the approval of Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview with Sky News.The US president, as commander-in-chief of the army and navy, holds broad authority under Article II of the Constitution to act in the nation's interests. Nevertheless, in the case of a large-scale military invasion, congressional involvement would be mandatory, Johnson said.Johnson argued that the situation surrounding Greenland was fundamentally different from the US intervention in Venezuela.Trump announced on Saturday that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the United States acquired Greenland.Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

