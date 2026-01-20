International
LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia's Diplomatic Course for 2025
Trump Posts Message Allegedly From Macron Offering to Invite Russia to Talks on G7 Margins
France is seeking to convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Wednesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit European allies with additional tariffs for opposing his bid for Greenland.
US President Donald Trump has on Truth Social published screenshots of a message purportedly from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he proposes to hold a G7 meeting in Paris on January 22 and invite Russia and Ukraine to participate on the sidelines. On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that France would convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs in the coming days to address Trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland.
07:24 GMT 20.01.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
France is seeking to convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Wednesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit European allies with additional tariffs for opposing his bid for Greenland.
US President Donald Trump has on Truth Social published screenshots of a message purportedly from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he proposes to hold a G7 meeting in Paris on January 22 and invite Russia and Ukraine to participate on the sidelines.

"I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins," the message read.

A screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post.
A screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post.
A screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post.
© Photo
On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that France would convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs in the coming days to address Trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland.
