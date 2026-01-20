https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-posts-message-allegedly-from-macron-offering-to-invite-russia-to-talks-on-g7-margins-1123492896.html
Trump Posts Message Allegedly From Macron Offering to Invite Russia to Talks on G7 Margins
Trump Posts Message Allegedly From Macron Offering to Invite Russia to Talks on G7 Margins
Sputnik International
France is seeking to convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Wednesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit European allies with additional tariffs for opposing his bid for Greenland.
2026-01-20T07:24+0000
2026-01-20T07:24+0000
2026-01-20T07:24+0000
world
us
france
donald trump
emmanuel macron
greenland
russia
g7
meeting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112440679_0:0:3460:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_92636ecadb36cb1611a8a1ceaac5249a.jpg
US President Donald Trump has on Truth Social published screenshots of a message purportedly from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he proposes to hold a G7 meeting in Paris on January 22 and invite Russia and Ukraine to participate on the sidelines. On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that France would convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs in the coming days to address Trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/why-did-trump-cut-g7-short-not-interested-in-zelensky-too-tired-of-macrons-drama-1122291767.html
france
greenland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112440679_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efbe7642a9625f6271c05aab8ea946ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a meeting of g7 finance chiefs, g7 meeting in paris, trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on european countries, european allies
a meeting of g7 finance chiefs, g7 meeting in paris, trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on european countries, european allies
Trump Posts Message Allegedly From Macron Offering to Invite Russia to Talks on G7 Margins
France is seeking to convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Wednesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit European allies with additional tariffs for opposing his bid for Greenland.
US President Donald Trump has on Truth Social published screenshots of a message purportedly from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he proposes to hold a G7 meeting in Paris on January 22 and invite Russia and Ukraine to participate on the sidelines.
"I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins," the message read.
On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that France would convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs in the coming days to address Trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland.