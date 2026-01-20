https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-posts-message-allegedly-from-macron-offering-to-invite-russia-to-talks-on-g7-margins-1123492896.html

Trump Posts Message Allegedly From Macron Offering to Invite Russia to Talks on G7 Margins

France is seeking to convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs on Wednesday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit European allies with additional tariffs for opposing his bid for Greenland.

US President Donald Trump has on Truth Social published screenshots of a message purportedly from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he proposes to hold a G7 meeting in Paris on January 22 and invite Russia and Ukraine to participate on the sidelines. On Monday, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said that France would convene a meeting of G7 finance chiefs in the coming days to address Trump's threat to impose new trade tariffs on eight European countries over Greenland.

