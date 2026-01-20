https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/nato-allies-withhold-intelligence-from-us-over-greenland-tensions---reports-1123491623.html

NATO Allies Withhold Intelligence from US Over Greenland Tensions - Reports

European NATO allies are withholding intelligence from Washington due to US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland and a decline in trust within NATO, The i Paper newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources in the Western intelligence community.

European intelligence officials are "not talking openly" with the US due to concerns that information would reach Trump and could be used in an effort to take the island by force, a senior NATO insider told the newspaper on condition of anonymity. A UK intelligence source reportedly described the worsening of relations between the United States and its allies as "unprecedented." The United Kingdom has lost its status as the US's main partner in intelligence sharing and is now seen by Washington as "just part of Europe," the source said. Last Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island, an autonomous part of Denmark, should be controlled by the US. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

