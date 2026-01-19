https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-pursuit-of-greenland-torpedoing-nato-undermining-trust--ex-nato-officer-1123490950.html

US Pursuit of Greenland ‘Torpedoing’ NATO, Undermining Trust – Ex-NATO Officer

US Pursuit of Greenland ‘Torpedoing’ NATO, Undermining Trust – Ex-NATO Officer

Sputnik International

The United States' threats against Denmark over Greenland are undermining NATO's collective defense, former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Richard Shirreff said on Monday.

2026-01-19T16:05+0000

2026-01-19T16:05+0000

2026-01-19T16:05+0000

world

greenland

denmark

nato

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104725/58/1047255865_0:0:4764:2680_1920x0_80_0_0_5db667b08b1d3f80753edf4f7af7c629.jpg

"It undermines that sense of trust that has been the core strength of the alliance since it was set up 76 years ago. So this is torpedoing NATO below the waterline," Shirreff told Politico, commenting on the US desire to acquire Greenland by threatening Denmark. On Saturday, Trump said he would impose additional 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, and raise it to 25% in June unless the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-says-not-commenting-on-readiness-to-resort-to-use-of-force-to-seize-greenland-1123490726.html

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, greenland, nato, eu