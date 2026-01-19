International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-pursuit-of-greenland-torpedoing-nato-undermining-trust--ex-nato-officer-1123490950.html
US Pursuit of Greenland ‘Torpedoing’ NATO, Undermining Trust – Ex-NATO Officer
US Pursuit of Greenland ‘Torpedoing’ NATO, Undermining Trust – Ex-NATO Officer
Sputnik International
The United States' threats against Denmark over Greenland are undermining NATO's collective defense, former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Richard Shirreff said on Monday.
2026-01-19T16:05+0000
2026-01-19T16:05+0000
world
greenland
denmark
nato
us
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104725/58/1047255865_0:0:4764:2680_1920x0_80_0_0_5db667b08b1d3f80753edf4f7af7c629.jpg
"It undermines that sense of trust that has been the core strength of the alliance since it was set up 76 years ago. So this is torpedoing NATO below the waterline," Shirreff told Politico, commenting on the US desire to acquire Greenland by threatening Denmark. On Saturday, Trump said he would impose additional 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, and raise it to 25% in June unless the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-says-not-commenting-on-readiness-to-resort-to-use-of-force-to-seize-greenland-1123490726.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104725/58/1047255865_0:0:4608:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cd788f4a0bae45e32caa0e319ad6d633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, greenland, nato, eu
us, greenland, nato, eu

US Pursuit of Greenland ‘Torpedoing’ NATO, Undermining Trust – Ex-NATO Officer

16:05 GMT 19.01.2026
© AFP 2023 / Petras MalukasThe US and The NATO flag flie in front of two US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircrafts at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016.
The US and The NATO flag flie in front of two US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircrafts at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
© AFP 2023 / Petras Malukas
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' threats against Denmark over Greenland are undermining NATO's collective defense, former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Richard Shirreff said on Monday.
"It undermines that sense of trust that has been the core strength of the alliance since it was set up 76 years ago. So this is torpedoing NATO below the waterline," Shirreff told Politico, commenting on the US desire to acquire Greenland by threatening Denmark.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose additional 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, and raise it to 25% in June unless the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

Members of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas rest next to Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles after arriving at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
World
Trump Says Not Commenting on Readiness to Resort to Use of Force to Seize Greenland
16:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала