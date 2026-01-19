https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-pursuit-of-greenland-torpedoing-nato-undermining-trust--ex-nato-officer-1123490950.html
US Pursuit of Greenland ‘Torpedoing’ NATO, Undermining Trust – Ex-NATO Officer
The United States' threats against Denmark over Greenland are undermining NATO's collective defense, former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Richard Shirreff said on Monday.
"It undermines that sense of trust that has been the core strength of the alliance since it was set up 76 years ago. So this is torpedoing NATO below the waterline," Shirreff told Politico, commenting on the US desire to acquire Greenland by threatening Denmark. On Saturday, Trump said he would impose additional 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, and raise it to 25% in June unless the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' threats against Denmark over Greenland are undermining NATO's collective defense, former NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Richard Shirreff said on Monday.
"It undermines that sense of trust that has been the core strength of the alliance since it was set up 76 years ago. So this is torpedoing NATO below the waterline," Shirreff told Politico, commenting on the US desire to acquire Greenland by threatening Denmark.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose additional 10% tariff
on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, and raise it to 25% in June unless the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.