LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia’s Diplomatic Course for 2025
Russia, India Have Preliminary Agreements on Sale of Russian-Made SJ-100 Planes – Official
Russia and India have preliminary agreements on the purchase and localization of Russian-made passenger aircraft SJ-100, and negotiations on this matter are ongoing, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"There is a preliminary agreement with partners on the possibility of purchase with the subsequent localized production of this type of aircraft on Indian territory. At the moment, negotiations are underway," Abramenkov said, commenting on India's interest in acquiring SJ-100s. In late October, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation) and Indian state-owned corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a memorandum on the production of the SJ-100 aircraft. UAC head Vadim Badeha said later that India noted the high efficiency of the SJ-100 aircraft. The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft being developed under a program to replace imported systems and components. The airliner will become another model in the family of the currently operated Superjet-type aircraft. The SJ aircraft made its first flight with the Russian PD-8 engine in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on March 17, 2025. The start of serial deliveries is scheduled for 2026.
07:31 GMT 20.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India have preliminary agreements on the purchase and localization of Russian-made passenger aircraft SJ-100, and negotiations on this matter are ongoing, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"There is a preliminary agreement with partners on the possibility of purchase with the subsequent localized production of this type of aircraft on Indian territory. At the moment, negotiations are underway," Abramenkov said, commenting on India's interest in acquiring SJ-100s.
In late October, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state corporation) and Indian state-owned corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a memorandum on the production of the SJ-100 aircraft. UAC head Vadim Badeha said later that India noted the high efficiency of the SJ-100 aircraft.
The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft being developed under a program to replace imported systems and components. The airliner will become another model in the family of the currently operated Superjet-type aircraft.
The SJ aircraft made its first flight with the Russian PD-8 engine in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on March 17, 2025. The start of serial deliveries is scheduled for 2026.
