Senior Iranian Lawmaker Warns US: Attack will Bring 'Severe Consequences'

The United States must consider the consequences of an attack on Iran, the Islamic Republic's armed forces are on full alert and have become much stronger than they were during the June 2025 attacks on nuclear facilities, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, told Sputnik.

The parliamentarian pointed out that any attacks against Iran's Supreme Leader would only unite the Iranian people against the United States. Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed support for the unrest in Iran, which initially began due to the devaluation of the national currency, and did not rule out any action against Iran, including air strikes. Tehran called these statements a threat to the republic's sovereignty. Furthermore, amid protests in Iran, Trump said that he believed the Islamic Republic needed new leadership. According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, an attack on the country's Supreme Leader would be tantamount to a full-scale war against Iran.

