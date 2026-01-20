https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-says-denmark-cannot-protect-greenland-1123492644.html
Trump Says Denmark Cannot Protect Greenland
Denmark cannot protect Greenland, US President Donald Trump said, adding that Danish officials do not even visit the island.
"We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it, Denmark, they're wonderful people," Trump told reporters, as quoted by Reuters, adding that Danish officials "[are] very good people, but they don't even go there."
The remarks come after Kuno Fencker, a member of the autonomous territory's parliament, told Sputnik that the Danish authorities are unable to ensure the security of Greenland.
"It's [ensuring Greenland's security] absolutely impossible for Denmark to do it. That's 100%. It's not possible," he said.
Fencker emphasized that the US military budget and military might were the largest within NATO.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.