'Collapse of NATO' is 'Only Good Outcome' of US-Europe Spat Over Greenland - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
For the Europeans, the takeaway from Trump’s speech at WEF was “we own you, because we have done so much for you, starting with winning WWII singlehandedly, and Europe needs to appreciate ‘Daddy’ for bailing you out of decades of bad decisions,” retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski says.
When push comes to shove, “there is no European military capability, material or moral, that can stop Trump from building more bases, installing air defenses, or beginning to mine for energy or minerals in Greenland or the Canadian Arctic,” the DoD insider-turned Iraq War whistleblower told Sputnik.Practically, the only brake on Washington’s aspirations is “the limit of trust in the US dollar and US debt and deficit spending globally.”Europe does have options for countering the US non-militarily, according to Kwiatkowski. This includes reducing US debt holdings, scaling back US weapons and energy purchases and, on a country-by-country basis, sourcing more energy from Russia and Iran, or rebuilding nuclear generating capacity.
‘Collapse of NATO’ is ‘Only Good Outcome’ of US-Europe Spat Over Greenland - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
When push comes to shove, “there is no European military capability, material or moral, that can stop Trump from building more bases, installing air defenses, or beginning to mine for energy or minerals in Greenland or the Canadian Arctic,” the DoD insider-turned Iraq War whistleblower told Sputnik.
Practically, the only brake on Washington’s aspirations is “the limit of trust in the US dollar and US debt and deficit spending globally.”
Europe does have options for countering the US non-militarily, according to Kwiatkowski. This includes reducing US debt holdings, scaling back US weapons and energy purchases and, on a country-by-country basis, sourcing more energy from Russia and Iran, or rebuilding nuclear generating capacity.
Should the US succeed in its push to acquire Greenland, “the only good outcome” would be “the collapse of NATO,” Kwiatkowski said, stressing that “the propaganda of an aggressive imperial Russia…has kept NATO on life support” up to now, but that “in reality, NATO doesn’t work, hasn’t worked, and is increasingly seen as a waste for many of its own members.”