https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/collapse-of-nato-is-only-good-outcome-of-us-europe-spat-over-greenland---ex-pentagon-analyst-1123505751.html

‘Collapse of NATO’ is ‘Only Good Outcome’ of US-Europe Spat Over Greenland - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

‘Collapse of NATO’ is ‘Only Good Outcome’ of US-Europe Spat Over Greenland - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Sputnik International

For the Europeans, the takeaway from Trump’s speech at WEF was “we own you, because we have done so much for you, starting with winning WWII singlehandedly, and Europe needs to appreciate ‘Daddy’ for bailing you out of decades of bad decisions,” retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski says.

2026-01-21T17:19+0000

2026-01-21T17:19+0000

2026-01-21T17:19+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

us

karen kwiatkowski

donald trump

greenland

russia

arctic

nato

wef

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123505593_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f4bccda7ed7f6065e8c9c2977833521.jpg

When push comes to shove, “there is no European military capability, material or moral, that can stop Trump from building more bases, installing air defenses, or beginning to mine for energy or minerals in Greenland or the Canadian Arctic,” the DoD insider-turned Iraq War whistleblower told Sputnik.Practically, the only brake on Washington’s aspirations is “the limit of trust in the US dollar and US debt and deficit spending globally.”Europe does have options for countering the US non-militarily, according to Kwiatkowski. This includes reducing US debt holdings, scaling back US weapons and energy purchases and, on a country-by-country basis, sourcing more energy from Russia and Iran, or rebuilding nuclear generating capacity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/trump-says-he-respects-greenland-denmark-but-only-us-can-defend-island-1123504627.html

greenland

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will nato collapse, will greenland collapse nato, what does trump want from greenland, can europe stop trump in greenland