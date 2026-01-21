https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/trump-says-he-respects-greenland-denmark-but-only-us-can-defend-island-1123504627.html
Trump Says He Respects Greenland, Denmark, But Only US Can Defend Island
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he respects Greenland and Denmark tremendously, but only the United States can defend the island.
"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory. And the fact is, no nation or a group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland, other than the United States," Trump said in an address to the World Economic Forum.The United States "stupidly" gave back Greenland to Denmark after the end of the Second World War, Trump said, adding that the Danish authorities are now being ungrateful to Washington.Trump said that he is pursuing swift negotiations regarding Greenland."I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland," Trump said during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.President Trump said on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine want to make a deal, and added that later in the day, he would be talking to Volodymyr Zelensky.In a critique of the transatlantic bloc, the 47th US president lashed out at NATO's treatment of the United States, casting doubt on whether the alliance would come to America's rescue. Furthermore, Trump pointed out that the US contributes disproportionately more to the alliance than it gets back."The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO … We give so much and we get so little in return," Trump said at the World Economic Forum.Trump said that Europe was not heading in the right direction for a better future and had taken a significant turn for the worse.The continent has undergone such a radical metamorphosis that certain places are no longer recognizable, he pointed out.Trump voiced his disappointment over Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and urged him to remember that "Canada lives because of the United States"."We are building a Golden Dome that's going to, just by its very nature ... be defending Canada," Trump said at the WEF. "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us ... They should be grateful also, but they're not. I watched your Prime Minister, yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us ... Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark [Carney], the next time you make your statements."While offering Europe and the UK his best wishes, Donald Trump criticized their methods of utilizing domestic energy sources available to them.
DAVOS (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he respects Greenland and Denmark tremendously, but only the United States can defend the Arctic island.
"I have tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark. But every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory. And the fact is, no nation or a group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland, other than the United States,"
Trump said in an address to the World Economic Forum.
The United States "stupidly" gave back Greenland to Denmark after the end of the Second World War, Trump said, adding that the Danish authorities are now being ungrateful to Washington.
"After the [Second World] War we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we did it ... But how ungrateful are they now?," Trump said at the World Economic Forum.
Trump said that he is pursuing swift negotiations regarding Greenland.
"I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland," Trump said during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
President Trump said on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine want to make a deal, and added that later in the day, he would be talking to Volodymyr Zelensky
"I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today. He might be in the audience right now," Trump said at the World Economic Forum.
In a critique of the transatlantic bloc, the 47th US president lashed out at NATO's treatment of the United States, casting doubt on whether the alliance would come to America's rescue. Furthermore, Trump pointed out that the US contributes disproportionately more to the alliance than it gets back.
"The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO … We give so much and we get so little in return," Trump said at the World Economic Forum.
Trump said that Europe was not heading in the right direction for a better future and had taken a significant turn for the worse.
"I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction," Trump maintained.
The continent has undergone such a radical metamorphosis that certain places are no longer recognizable, he pointed out.
Trump voiced his disappointment over Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech at the World Economic Forum
(WEF) and urged him to remember that "Canada lives because of the United States".
"We are building a Golden Dome that's going to, just by its very nature ... be defending Canada," Trump said at the WEF. "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us ... They should be grateful also, but they're not. I watched your Prime Minister, yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us ... Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark [Carney], the next time you make your statements."
While offering Europe and the UK his best wishes, Donald Trump criticized their methods of utilizing domestic energy sources available to them.
"I want Europe to do great. I want UK to do great, sitting on one of the greatest energy sources in the world, and they don't use it. In fact, their electricity prices have soared 139% ... there are windmills all over Europe," Trump emphasized at the World Economic Forum.