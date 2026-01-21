https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/pentagon-planning-to-reduce-us-participation-in-several-nato-advisory-groups---reports-1123500529.html
Pentagon Planning to Reduce US Participation in Several NATO Advisory Groups - Reports
Pentagon Planning to Reduce US Participation in Several NATO Advisory Groups - Reports
Sputnik International
The US War Department plans to reduce US participation in several NATO advisory groups, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources.
2026-01-21T03:52+0000
2026-01-21T03:52+0000
2026-01-21T04:03+0000
world
us
donald trump
greenland
denmark
nato
pentagon
the washington post
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg
The upcoming move will affect approximately 200 military personnel and will primarily result in a reduction in US participation in the alliance's 30 Centers of Excellence, which train NATO forces in key aspects of warfare, the report said on Tuesday. Instead of a one-time withdrawal, the Pentagon intends to simply not replace personnel as their assignments expire, the report read. However, US participation in the centers' activities will not reportedly cease completely.Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-european-vassals-taught-bitter-lesson-with-greenland-crisis-1123496907.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403d9bb91e5b68afb082657ef54f9ffa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-nato cooperation, us-nato conflict, will us exit nato, pentagon in nato, us in greenland
us-nato cooperation, us-nato conflict, will us exit nato, pentagon in nato, us in greenland
Pentagon Planning to Reduce US Participation in Several NATO Advisory Groups - Reports
03:52 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 04:03 GMT 21.01.2026)
The US War Department plans to reduce US participation in several NATO advisory groups, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources.
The upcoming move will affect approximately 200 military personnel and will primarily result in a reduction in US participation in the alliance's 30 Centers of Excellence, which train NATO forces in key aspects of warfare, the report said on Tuesday.
Instead of a one-time withdrawal, the Pentagon intends to simply not replace personnel as their assignments expire, the report read. However, US participation in the centers' activities will not reportedly cease completely.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.