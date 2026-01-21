https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/pentagon-planning-to-reduce-us-participation-in-several-nato-advisory-groups---reports-1123500529.html

Pentagon Planning to Reduce US Participation in Several NATO Advisory Groups - Reports

The US War Department plans to reduce US participation in several NATO advisory groups, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources.

The upcoming move will affect approximately 200 military personnel and will primarily result in a reduction in US participation in the alliance's 30 Centers of Excellence, which train NATO forces in key aspects of warfare, the report said on Tuesday. Instead of a one-time withdrawal, the Pentagon intends to simply not replace personnel as their assignments expire, the report read. However, US participation in the centers' activities will not reportedly cease completely.Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

