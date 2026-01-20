https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-european-vassals-taught-bitter-lesson-with-greenland-crisis-1123496907.html

US' European Vassals Taught Bitter Lesson With Greenland Crisis

Commenting on the topics discussed by Foreign Minister Lavrov in his 2025 diplomacy year-in-review presser, Daffodil International University journalism professor and international politics expert Dr. Greg Simons detailed two main themes: Ukraine and the breakdown of the so-called 'rules-based international order'.

The Greenland crisis shows that "when you are such a servile lackey as the EU, eventually you get to be ‘on the menu’, especially when the US empire, this Pax Americana, is in decline,” Dr. Simons told Sputnik.As for Ukraine, while Washington has apparently recognized that the proxy war with Russia is “lost” and that Ukraine is “a liability,” the Europeans are pushing headfirst into prolonging the conflict, no matter the cost to themselves, Simons noted.Then there's the dysfunction at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. “What they’ve turned it into is just this platform for pillorying countries such as Russia or those that stand for their interests and objectives rather than those of the US. I absolutely agree with the foreign minister's characterization - that the situation of the OSCE is catastrophic. I would doubt it can be saved, mostly because of what the so-called Global North, those Western countries at the behest of the US did to make sure that it could no longer function effectively as an organization to be a bridge between different interests, different worlds (which it no longer is).”

