Russia Among 5 Countries With Full Carbon Fiber Competence Chain – Rosatom CEO
Russia has entered the top five countries possessing the full competence chain for carbon fiber composites, with zero dependence on imports, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
"First and foremost, regarding composites. Over the past nine years, we have created a complete chain and have broken into the top five countries possessing this competence in both carbon fiber and fiberglass composites. You gave several examples. I can add the use of these technologies at Rosatom for centrifuges, construction projects, and environmental projects. And we can say that today we have zero dependence on imports," Likhachev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Rosatom enterprises have also achieved zero dependence on imports of composite materials, the Rosatom CEO said. Moreover, Rosatom is doing everything to commission Kursk NPP-2 in 2026, Likhachev added.
Russia Among 5 Countries With Full Carbon Fiber Competence Chain – Rosatom CEO

09:16 GMT 21.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has entered the top five countries possessing the full competence chain for carbon fiber composites, with zero dependence on imports, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
"First and foremost, regarding composites. Over the past nine years, we have created a complete chain and have broken into the top five countries possessing this competence in both carbon fiber and fiberglass composites. You gave several examples. I can add the use of these technologies at Rosatom for centrifuges, construction projects, and environmental projects. And we can say that today we have zero dependence on imports," Likhachev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Rosatom enterprises have also achieved zero dependence on imports of composite materials, the Rosatom CEO said.
Moreover, Rosatom is doing everything to commission Kursk NPP-2 in 2026, Likhachev added.
