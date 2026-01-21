https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/ukraine-lacks-100mln-to-meet-its-gas-import-needs-1123500668.html

Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs

Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year

Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year, the Semafor news portal reported. In total, the country needs approximately $60 billion to restore its energy system, the report said. Earlier, Sobolev said that Ukraine's emergency energy needs exceed $1 billion. In December, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said that Ukraine was facing an unprecedented energy crisis and that this winter could be the most difficult in recent years.

