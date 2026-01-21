https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/ukraine-lacks-100mln-to-meet-its-gas-import-needs-1123500668.html
Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs
Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs
Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year
Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year, the Semafor news portal reported. In total, the country needs approximately $60 billion to restore its energy system, the report said. Earlier, Sobolev said that Ukraine's emergency energy needs exceed $1 billion. In December, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said that Ukraine was facing an unprecedented energy crisis and that this winter could be the most difficult in recent years.
Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs
05:12 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 21.01.2026)
In September, former Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuriy Prodan said that the upcoming winter would be significantly harsher than the previous one.
Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year, the Semafor news portal reported.
In total, the country needs approximately $60 billion to restore its energy system, the report said.
Earlier, Sobolev said that Ukraine's emergency energy needs exceed $1 billion.
In December, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said that Ukraine was facing an unprecedented energy crisis and that this winter could be the most difficult in recent years.