International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/ukraine-lacks-100mln-to-meet-its-gas-import-needs-1123500668.html
Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs
Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs
Sputnik International
Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year
2026-01-21T05:12+0000
2026-01-21T05:15+0000
economy
ukraine
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1f/1123391945_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f38a655df0efcd51fdc76c8be04cf1be.jpg
Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year, the Semafor news portal reported. In total, the country needs approximately $60 billion to restore its energy system, the report said. Earlier, Sobolev said that Ukraine's emergency energy needs exceed $1 billion. In December, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said that Ukraine was facing an unprecedented energy crisis and that this winter could be the most difficult in recent years.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260102/russia-carries-out-high-precision-strikes-on-ukraines-military-energy-and-infrastructure-1123403367.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1f/1123391945_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_880eab36af05f9c9f2c62dce98bd65cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian economy minister oleksii sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year
ukrainian economy minister oleksii sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year

Ukraine Lacks $100Mln to Meet Its Gas Import Needs

05:12 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 21.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUkraine's Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Ukraine's Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
In September, former Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuriy Prodan said that the upcoming winter would be significantly harsher than the previous one.
Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said that the country is at least $100 million short of meeting its gas import needs in the coming year, the Semafor news portal reported.
In total, the country needs approximately $60 billion to restore its energy system, the report said.
Earlier, Sobolev said that Ukraine's emergency energy needs exceed $1 billion.
In December, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said that Ukraine was facing an unprecedented energy crisis and that this winter could be the most difficult in recent years.
Firing of a Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Carries Out High-Precision Strikes on Ukraine’s Military, Energy and Infrastructure
2 January, 10:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала