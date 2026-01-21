International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/un-never-lived-up-to-its-potential---trump-1123500399.html
UN Never Lived up to Its Potential - Trump
UN Never Lived up to Its Potential - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United Nations has never lived up to its full potential, but should continue carrying out its mandate because its potential is significant.
2026-01-21T03:37+0000
2026-01-21T03:53+0000
world
donald trump
the united nations (un)
us
peace
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123500242_0:0:3064:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_703a77e858ae711c213c52f6e6a7cc6d.jpg
"I'm a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential…," Trump told journalists, answering question on whether Trump's Board of Peace would replace the United Nations. "I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great."The statement comes after Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham said that Trump wants to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on January 22, but that the specific participating countries remain unclear.Many states of those invited want Washington to rewrite the terms of the documents, the journalist pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/board-of-peace-can-spread-to-other-parts-of-planet-including-ukraine---lukashenko-1123498834.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123500242_333:0:3064:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc7f13e87690247c9815eed26b729516.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump on united nations, trump board of peace, un reforms, united nations now
trump on united nations, trump board of peace, un reforms, united nations now

UN Never Lived up to Its Potential - Trump

03:37 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 03:53 GMT 21.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Yuki IwamuraPresident Donald Trump prepares to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly
President Donald Trump prepares to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
© AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United Nations has never lived up to its full potential, but should continue carrying out its mandate because its potential is significant.
"I'm a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential…," Trump told journalists, answering question on whether Trump's Board of Peace would replace the United Nations.
"I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great."
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
World
Board of Peace Can Spread to Other Parts of Planet, Including Ukraine - Lukashenko
Yesterday, 16:30 GMT
The statement comes after Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham said that Trump wants to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on January 22, but that the specific participating countries remain unclear.
Many states of those invited want Washington to rewrite the terms of the documents, the journalist pointed out.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала