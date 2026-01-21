https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/un-never-lived-up-to-its-potential---trump-1123500399.html

UN Never Lived up to Its Potential - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United Nations has never lived up to its full potential, but should continue carrying out its mandate because its potential is significant.

"I'm a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential…," Trump told journalists, answering question on whether Trump's Board of Peace would replace the United Nations. "I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great."The statement comes after Bloomberg journalist Alex Wickham said that Trump wants to hold a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on January 22, but that the specific participating countries remain unclear.Many states of those invited want Washington to rewrite the terms of the documents, the journalist pointed out.

Sputnik International

