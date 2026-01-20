https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/board-of-peace-can-spread-to-other-parts-of-planet-including-ukraine---lukashenko-1123498834.html
Board of Peace Can Spread to Other Parts of Planet, Including Ukraine - Lukashenko
The actions of the Gaza Board of Peace could spread to other parts of the planet, including Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
"I like the idea that this Board of Peace and its actions and opportunities can spread to other parts of the planet," Lukashenko told reporters, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian presidential press service. This scope could include the situation in Ukraine as well, the president said. Lukashenko denied reports that $1 billion is required to participate in the Board of Peace, saying that it is all a lie and no money is needed.Alexander Lukashenko said that he has signed a document on Belarus's accession to the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump and the implementation of the provisions of the Board's Charter."I signed a corresponding appeal to the United States stating that we are ready to accept its proposal to become founders of this Board," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.
MINSK (Sputnik) - The actions of the Gaza Board of Peace could spread to other parts of the planet, including Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
"I like the idea that this Board of Peace and its actions and opportunities can spread to other parts of the planet," Lukashenko told reporters, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian presidential press service.
This scope could include the situation in Ukraine as well, the president said.
"First of all, maybe we can help Ukraine, bring peace closer, and influence the Ukrainian leadership. That is what I am most attracted to, not that we are going to help Gaza so much. I know my capabilities and the capabilities of Belarus," Lukashenko said.
Lukashenko denied reports that $1 billion is required to participate in the Board of Peace, saying that it is all a lie and no money is needed.
Alexander Lukashenko said that he has signed a document on Belarus's accession to the Board of Peace
for the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump and the implementation of the provisions of the Board's Charter.
"I signed a corresponding appeal to the United States stating that we are ready to accept its proposal to become founders of this Board," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.