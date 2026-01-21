https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/us-military-seizes-tanker-sagitta-in-caribbean-sea---southern-command-1123500065.html

US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command

US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command

Sputnik International

The US military seized the Sagitta tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command said. 21.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-21T03:17+0000

2026-01-21T03:17+0000

2026-01-21T03:48+0000

world

donald trump

caribbean

us

venezuela

us southern command (southcom)

russia

oil trade

oil exports

oil tanker

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123499911_3:0:1169:656_1920x0_80_0_0_dc618bf71b5e088f05476d9b50b56560.jpg

"This morning, US military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the command said on X. According to databases, the tanker flies the Liberian flag and is included in the US sanctions list against Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/trump-supports-bill-imposing-new-sanctions-against-russia-1123442010.html

caribbean

venezuela

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, caribbean, us, venezuela, us southern command (southcom), russia, oil trade, oil exports, oil tanker