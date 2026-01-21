International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/us-military-seizes-tanker-sagitta-in-caribbean-sea---southern-command-1123500065.html
US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command
US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command
Sputnik International
The US military seized the Sagitta tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command said. 21.01.2026, Sputnik International
2026-01-21T03:17+0000
2026-01-21T03:48+0000
world
donald trump
caribbean
us
venezuela
us southern command (southcom)
russia
oil trade
oil exports
oil tanker
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123499911_3:0:1169:656_1920x0_80_0_0_dc618bf71b5e088f05476d9b50b56560.jpg
"This morning, US military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the command said on X. According to databases, the tanker flies the Liberian flag and is included in the US sanctions list against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/trump-supports-bill-imposing-new-sanctions-against-russia-1123442010.html
caribbean
venezuela
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123499911_148:0:1023:656_1920x0_80_0_0_53a367637c62fb5f88b677c095b07ede.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, caribbean, us, venezuela, us southern command (southcom), russia, oil trade, oil exports, oil tanker
donald trump, caribbean, us, venezuela, us southern command (southcom), russia, oil trade, oil exports, oil tanker

US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command

03:17 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 21.01.2026)
US SOUTHCOM seizes sanctioned Liberian-flagged tanker M/T SAGITTA oil tanker near Venezuela
US SOUTHCOM seizes sanctioned Liberian-flagged tanker M/T SAGITTA oil tanker near Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
Subscribe
The US military seized the Sagitta tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command said.
"This morning, US military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the command said on X.
President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Trump Supports Bill Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia
9 January, 05:02 GMT
According to databases, the tanker flies the Liberian flag and is included in the US sanctions list against Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала