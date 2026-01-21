https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/us-military-seizes-tanker-sagitta-in-caribbean-sea---southern-command-1123500065.html
US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command
US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command
21.01.2026
2026-01-21T03:17+0000
2026-01-21T03:17+0000
2026-01-21T03:48+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/15/1123499911_3:0:1169:656_1920x0_80_0_0_dc618bf71b5e088f05476d9b50b56560.jpg
"This morning, US military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the command said on X. According to databases, the tanker flies the Liberian flag and is included in the US sanctions list against Russia.
US Military Seizes Tanker Sagitta in Caribbean Sea - Southern Command
03:17 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 03:48 GMT 21.01.2026)
The US military seized the Sagitta tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the US Southern Command said.
"This morning, US military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," the command said on X.
According to databases, the tanker flies the Liberian flag and is included in the US sanctions list against Russia.