Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US President Donald Trump said he supported the bill imposing new sanctions against Russia, but hopes he will not have to use it.
"I support you. Support it. I hope we don't have to use it anyway," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham* said that Trump gave the green light to a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he supported the bill imposing new sanctions against Russia, but hopes he will not have to use it.
"I support you. Support it. I hope we don't have to use it anyway," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham* said that Trump gave the green light to a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
