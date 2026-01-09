https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/trump-supports-bill-imposing-new-sanctions-against-russia-1123442010.html

Trump Supports Bill Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia

Trump Supports Bill Imposing New Sanctions Against Russia

US President Donald Trump said he supported the bill imposing new sanctions against Russia, but hopes he will not have to use it.

"I support you. Support it. I hope we don't have to use it anyway," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham* said that Trump gave the green light to a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia

