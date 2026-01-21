https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/whats-behind-us-secret-sonic-weapon-1123503047.html

What's Behind US ‘Secret Sonic Weapon’?

US President Donald Trump recently said that the American military may have used a unique advanced “secret sonic” armament during its abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“It’s not a secret weapon at all because it has been known for a long time,” veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin reveals in an interview with Sputnik.This “sonic or acoustic weapon is a high-frequency modulation of a sound wave that's inaudible to the human ear and can hit the eardrums, the nerves, the brain very hard, sometimes vomiting, fainting, and so on.”The analyst doesn’t rule out that during the military operation to capture Maduro, the US used this acoustic weapon in combination with electronic warfare systems and electromagnetic pulses, which “literally burn out electronics.”Russia, in turn, possesses a range of advanced hypersonic systems that have no analogues in the US, Litovkin recalls. These include:

