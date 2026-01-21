International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/whats-behind-us-secret-sonic-weapon-1123503047.html
What's Behind US ‘Secret Sonic Weapon’?
What's Behind US ‘Secret Sonic Weapon’?
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump recently said that the American military may have used a unique advanced “secret sonic” armament during its abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
2026-01-21T13:20+0000
2026-01-21T13:20+0000
analysis
us
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105569/53/1055695338_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff2d2b210119ac98841cab5fc9f2cf6.jpg
“It’s not a secret weapon at all because it has been known for a long time,” veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin reveals in an interview with Sputnik.This “sonic or acoustic weapon is a high-frequency modulation of a sound wave that's inaudible to the human ear and can hit the eardrums, the nerves, the brain very hard, sometimes vomiting, fainting, and so on.”The analyst doesn’t rule out that during the military operation to capture Maduro, the US used this acoustic weapon in combination with electronic warfare systems and electromagnetic pulses, which “literally burn out electronics.”Russia, in turn, possesses a range of advanced hypersonic systems that have no analogues in the US, Litovkin recalls. These include:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/why-has-the-pentagon-failed-to-match-russia-in-hypersonic-missiles-1121487175.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-could-deploy-new-hypersonic-weapons-putin-1122902779.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105569/53/1055695338_108:0:1925:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_fe575e633a74b628bb9da69a9c1ed2a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military, trump's claims about secret sonic weapon, abduction of venezuelan president nicolas maduro, military operation, russian hypersonic weapons
us military, trump's claims about secret sonic weapon, abduction of venezuelan president nicolas maduro, military operation, russian hypersonic weapons

What's Behind US ‘Secret Sonic Weapon’?

13:20 GMT 21.01.2026
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released / 120730-N-PO203-310The Laser Weapon System (LaWS) temporarily installed aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in San Diego, Calif.
The Laser Weapon System (LaWS) temporarily installed aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in San Diego, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released / 120730-N-PO203-310
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump recently said that the American military may have used a unique advanced “secret sonic” armament during its abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
“It’s not a secret weapon at all because it has been known for a long time,” veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin reveals in an interview with Sputnik.
Weapon “belongs to the class of non-lethal armament, which don’t kill but incapacitate a person for a certain period of time and is typically used to disperse demonstrations in the US and Europe.”
This “sonic or acoustic weapon is a high-frequency modulation of a sound wave that's inaudible to the human ear and can hit the eardrums, the nerves, the brain very hard, sometimes vomiting, fainting, and so on.”
Launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2025
Military
Why Has the Pentagon Failed to Match Russia in Hypersonic Missiles?
24 January 2025, 13:40 GMT
“All of this has been known for a long time. The US’ desire to present wishful thinking as reality is simply its style. There is nothing secret about this weapon.”
The analyst doesn’t rule out that during the military operation to capture Maduro, the US used this acoustic weapon in combination with electronic warfare systems and electromagnetic pulses, which “literally burn out electronics.”
Russia, in turn, possesses a range of advanced hypersonic systems that have no analogues in the US, Litovkin recalls. These include:
Hypersonic Oreshnik system (range: up to 5,500 km, equipped with at least six warheads moving at a speed of Mach 10–11each).
Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile with a range of up to 2,500 km. It is impossible to intercept.
Avangard strategic hypersonic glide vehicle with a speed of up to Mach 27, meaning the system cannot be intercepted.
Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
Russia
Russia on Track to Developing New Hypersonic Weapons: Putin
2 October 2025, 18:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала