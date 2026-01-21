https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/witkoff-says-plans-to-hold-meeting-with-putin-on-thursday---reports-1123502578.html

Witkoff Says Plans to Hold Meeting With Putin on Thursday - Reports

Witkoff Says Plans to Hold Meeting With Putin on Thursday - Reports

Sputnik International

US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says he plans to travel on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports, citing Witkoff’s interview with CNBC.

2026-01-21T10:36+0000

2026-01-21T10:36+0000

2026-01-21T10:59+0000

world

us

steve witkoff

vladimir putin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_7da0733023acf3eafaf46d192f15405b.jpg

"I think that, and then I am going to Moscow with Jared [Kushner]... And I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night," Witkoff told CNBC.Witkoff also said that he plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Reuters reported, quoting Witkoff's interview with CNBC.Witkoff and Putin last met on December 2. He visited Russia six times last year. The last time the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, traveled to Moscow with him.On Tuesday, Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian president’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.The trilateral meeting took place in the US pavilion at the Davos forum and lasted more than two hours. Witkoff described the meeting to reporters as "very positive."Dmitriev, in turn, told reporters that the meeting was "proceeding constructively, and more and more people are recognizing the correctness of Russia's position."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/territorial-issues-actively-discussed-during-putin-witkoff-talks---kremlin-aide-1123291845.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

steve witkoff, vladimir putin, us russia talks, kremlin meeting, reuters, cnbc interview, us special envoy, russia diplomacy, international relations, geopolitics, ukraine conflict, moscow, us foreign policy