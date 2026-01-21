International
US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says he plans to travel on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports, citing Witkoff’s interview with CNBC.
"I think that, and then I am going to Moscow with Jared [Kushner]... And I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night," Witkoff told CNBC.Witkoff also said that he plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Reuters reported, quoting Witkoff's interview with CNBC.Witkoff and Putin last met on December 2. He visited Russia six times last year. The last time the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, traveled to Moscow with him.On Tuesday, Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian president’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.The trilateral meeting took place in the US pavilion at the Davos forum and lasted more than two hours. Witkoff described the meeting to reporters as "very positive."Dmitriev, in turn, told reporters that the meeting was "proceeding constructively, and more and more people are recognizing the correctness of Russia's position."
Witkoff Says Plans to Hold Meeting With Putin on Thursday - Reports

10:36 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 21.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankThe meeting between Putin and Witkoff
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says he plans to travel on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports, citing Witkoff’s interview with CNBC.
"I think that, and then I am going to Moscow with Jared [Kushner]... And I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night," Witkoff told CNBC.
Witkoff also said that he plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Reuters reported, quoting Witkoff's interview with CNBC.
Witkoff and Putin last met on December 2. He visited Russia six times last year. The last time the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, traveled to Moscow with him.
On Tuesday, Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian president’s special envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries.
The trilateral meeting took place in the US pavilion at the Davos forum and lasted more than two hours. Witkoff described the meeting to reporters as "very positive."
Dmitriev, in turn, told reporters that the meeting was "proceeding constructively, and more and more people are recognizing the correctness of Russia's position."
