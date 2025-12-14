https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/territorial-issues-actively-discussed-during-putin-witkoff-talks---kremlin-aide-1123291845.html
Russia has made its position on the Ukrainian settlement process very clear, and the United States understood it, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"In general, the issue of territories was actively discussed here in Moscow, and the Americans not only know but also understand our position," Ushakov added.
Territorial Issues Actively Discussed During Putin-Witkoff Talks - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of territories was actively discussed during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff during their meeting in Moscow, Yuri Ushakov said.
"In general, the issue of territories was actively discussed here in Moscow, and the Americans not only know but also understand our position," Ushakov added.
Russia has made its position on the Ukrainian settlement process very clear, and the United States understood it, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"We stated our position very clearly, and it seemed to be quite clear to the Americans," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday.
The Kremlin aide said that the sides had never discussed implementing a "Korean scenario" of conflict settlement in Ukraine.
"We haven't discussed it, not once. We have discussed various options of long-term settlement, and the Americans know about our approaches. But copying the Korean option - that has never been discussed," Ushakov said.
Any contribution that Ukraine or the European Union will make to the Ukraine peace plan
at their upcoming consultations will unlikely be constructive, Ushakov said.
"The contribution of both Ukrainians and Europeans to these papers is unlikely to be constructive. That's the problem," Ushakov said.
Russia will object to any unacceptable provisions introduced into the Ukraine peace plan, Ushakov said.
"We haven't seen them [the new Ukraine peace plan] yet. But if there are any correspondent amendments, we will have very strong objections, because we have clearly stated our position, which, it seems, has been understood by the Americans," Ushakov said.
Russia could object to many points, he added.
"There will be some completely unacceptable provisions for us, including on the territorial issue. I think so… In general, the issue of territories," Ushakov said.
The upcoming consultations between the United States
, Ukraine and the European Union are unlikely to bring anything of value to the US the peace plan, Yuri Ushakov said.
"I do not know what will appear in their papers after these consultations. But it's unlikely to be anything of value," Ushakov said.