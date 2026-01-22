https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/after-venezuela-us-now-seeks-regime-change-in-cuba--report-1123506349.html

After Venezuela, US Now Seeks Regime Change in Cuba — Report

Sputnik International

The Trump administration is actively looking for insiders within the Cuban government to strike a deal to end Communist rule, emboldened by the ouster of Nicolas Maduro and viewing it as a blueprint for Havana.

Officials see Cuba’s economy as "close to collapse" and the regime as uniquely fragile after losing its vital benefactor in Venezuela, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources..US President Donald Trump previously said that Cuba would no longer receive oil or money for "security services" it provided in the oil-rich South American country and that the US military would from now on be responsible for Venezuela's protection.

