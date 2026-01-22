https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/gold-exchange-price-for-first-time-in-history-exceeds-4900-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123510516.html

Gold Exchange Price for First Time in History Exceeds $4,900 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

Gold Exchange Price for First Time in History Exceeds $4,900 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data

The price of gold is growing on Thursday exceeding $4,900 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.

As of 17:37 GMT, the price of the February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $59.51 or 1.24%, to $4,897.1 per troy ounce. Minutes earlier the indicator exceeded $4,900 for the first time in history.Gold prices continued to rise early this week after US President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its end-2026 gold forecast to $5,400 an ounce, up from $4,900, citing private-sector and emerging-market central banks diversifying into gold.

