Gold Exchange Price for First Time in History Exceeds $4,900 Per Troy Ounce - Trading Data
The price of gold is growing on Thursday exceeding $4,900 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
2026-01-22T18:40+0000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The price of gold is growing on Thursday exceeding $4,900 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
As of 17:37 GMT, the price of the February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $59.51 or 1.24%, to $4,897.1 per troy ounce. Minutes earlier the indicator exceeded $4,900 for the first time in history.
Gold prices continued to rise early this week after US President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its end-2026 gold forecast to $5,400 an ounce, up from $4,900, citing private-sector and emerging-market central banks diversifying into gold.