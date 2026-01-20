International
LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia’s Diplomatic Course for 2025
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Surpassing $4,700 per Troy Ounce
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Surpassing $4,700 per Troy Ounce
The price of gold rose by more than 2% on Tuesday, surpassing $4,700 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
As of 5:10 GMT, the price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $108.71, or 2.37%, from the previous close, to $4,704.11 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record. At the same time, March silver futures jumped 6.23% to $94.052 per ounce. The price of gold continued to grow at the start of this week after US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 10% tariff, which is expected to take effect in February, on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. The tariff is set to be subsequently increased to 25% and will remain in effect until an agreement on the purchase of Greenland by the United States is reached.
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Surpassing $4,700 per Troy Ounce

07:36 GMT 20.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold rose by more than 2% on Tuesday, surpassing $4,700 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
As of 5:10 GMT, the price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $108.71, or 2.37%, from the previous close, to $4,704.11 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.
At the same time, March silver futures jumped 6.23% to $94.052 per ounce.
The price of gold continued to grow at the start of this week after US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 10% tariff, which is expected to take effect in February, on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. The tariff is set to be subsequently increased to 25% and will remain in effect until an agreement on the purchase of Greenland by the United States is reached.
Gold, Silver Hit Fresh All-Time Highs Above $4,600, $83 Per Ounce, Respectively
12 January, 07:24 GMT
World
Gold, Silver Hit Fresh All-Time Highs Above $4,600, $83 Per Ounce, Respectively
12 January, 07:24 GMT
