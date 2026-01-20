https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-high-surpassing-4700-per-troy-ounce-1123493590.html
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Surpassing $4,700 per Troy Ounce
The price of gold rose by more than 2% on Tuesday, surpassing $4,700 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold rose by more than 2% on Tuesday, surpassing $4,700 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
As of 5:10 GMT, the price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $108.71, or 2.37%, from the previous close, to $4,704.11 per troy ounce, which marked a new all-time record.
At the same time, March silver futures jumped 6.23% to $94.052 per ounce.
The price of gold
continued to grow at the start of this week after US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 10% tariff, which is expected to take effect in February, on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. The tariff is set to be subsequently increased to 25% and will remain in effect until an agreement on the purchase of Greenland by the United States is reached.