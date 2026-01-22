https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/israel-defense-forces-says-struck-four-border-crossings-on-syria-lebanon-border-1123506201.html

Israel Defense Forces Says Struck Four Border Crossings on Syria-Lebanon Border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck four border crossings on the Syrian-Lebanese border that it said were being used by Lebanese Hezbollah movement forces to smuggle weapons.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck four border crossings on the Syria-Lebanon Border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the area of Hermel," the IDF said in a statement on Telegram. It added that in an additional strike Wednesday in the area of Sidon, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Awasha, whom it called "a key Hezbollah weapons smuggler."The IDF also reported new strikes on Lebanese movement Hezbollah's weapons storage sites in Lebanon."A short while ago, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon. As part of the strikes, the IDF struck weapon storage facilities and an underground site used for storing Hezbollah's weapons in Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram.It said the infrastructure sites were located in civilian areas."The infrastructure sites struck were located in the center of civilian areas. This is yet another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's strategy to cynically use and brutally exploit Lebanese civilians as human shields by operating out of civilian areas," the IDF said.It said that prior to the strikes, steps were made to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, advanced warnings to the population, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

