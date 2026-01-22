International
Nineteen States Sign Charter of US-Formed Board of Peace for Gaza in Davos
Nineteen States Sign Charter of US-Formed Board of Peace for Gaza in Davos
The charter of the US-formed Board of Peace for Gaza in Davos was signed by 19 countries and the self-proclaimed Kosovo, according to the broadcast of the event on Thursday.
In addition to the United States, Armenia, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan signed the document.On January 16, Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace for Gaza, which includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. The US leader also invited the leaders of a number of countries, including Russia and Belarus, to join it.In mid-November, 2025, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.
Nineteen States Sign Charter of US-Formed Board of Peace for Gaza in Davos

The charter of the US-formed Board of Peace for Gaza in Davos was signed by 19 countries and the self-proclaimed Kosovo, according to the broadcast of the event on Thursday.
In addition to the United States, Armenia, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan signed the document.
On January 16, Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace for Gaza, which includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. The US leader also invited the leaders of a number of countries, including Russia and Belarus, to join it.
In mid-November, 2025, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.
