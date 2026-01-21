https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/most-eu-countries-reject-us-invitation-to-join-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1123500839.html
Most EU Countries Reject US Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza
Most EU Countries Reject US Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza
Sputnik International
Most EU countries have rejected the US invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
2026-01-21T07:06+0000
2026-01-21T07:06+0000
2026-01-21T07:06+0000
world
donald trump
benjamin netanyahu
russia
china
european union (eu)
the united nations (un)
gaza strip
us
peace
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656612_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aad6d23d99de306f57c23abbbe5f5299.jpg
Many in Europe fear that the initiative proposed by the United States is intended to sideline the UN as a forum for resolving global conflicts, the newspaper reported. Concerns of the EU countries were also caused by the fact that the invitation to join the Board of Peace had been also extended to Russian PResident Vladimir Putin.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he accepts the proposal of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the Board of Peace for Gaza , the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.In mid-November, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/china-receives-invitation-from-us-to-join-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1123493331.html
russia
china
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656612_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eeab0dd109feff2d84b71bd1ffc887a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
most eu countries, board of peace for gaza, us invitation to join board of peace for gaza, rejected the us invitation
most eu countries, board of peace for gaza, us invitation to join board of peace for gaza, rejected the us invitation
Most EU Countries Reject US Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Most EU countries have rejected the US invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Many in Europe fear that the initiative proposed by the United States is intended to sideline the UN as a forum for resolving global conflicts, the newspaper reported.
Concerns of the EU countries were also caused by the fact that the invitation to join the Board of Peace had been also extended to Russian PResident Vladimir Putin.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he accepts the proposal of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the Board of Peace for Gaza
, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump and will join the Board of Peace, which will include world leaders," the office said in a statement.
In mid-November, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.