Most EU Countries Reject US Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza

Sputnik International

Most EU countries have rejected the US invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Many in Europe fear that the initiative proposed by the United States is intended to sideline the UN as a forum for resolving global conflicts, the newspaper reported. Concerns of the EU countries were also caused by the fact that the invitation to join the Board of Peace had been also extended to Russian PResident Vladimir Putin.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he accepts the proposal of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the Board of Peace for Gaza , the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.In mid-November, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of US President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.

