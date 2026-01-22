International
Rutte Did Not Offer Trump Compromises on Greenland's Sovereignty at Davos Meeting
Rutte Did Not Offer Trump Compromises on Greenland's Sovereignty at Davos Meeting
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not offer US President Donald Trump compromises regarding Greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in Davos, NATO spokesperson Allison ​Hart said.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not offer US President Donald Trump compromises regarding Greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in Davos, NATO spokesperson Allison ​Hart said. Earlier, Axios reported that the draft agreement on Greenland does not imply a transfer of sovereignty over the Danish island to Washington, but does include the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.The deal also includes an update to the 1951 "Greenland Defense Agreement" between the United States and Denmark, as well as provisions on increasing security in Greenland and NATO activity in the Arctic, and additional work on raw materials, the report said.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not offer US President Donald Trump compromises regarding Greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in Davos, NATO spokesperson Allison ​Hart said.
nato secretary general mark rutte did not offer us president donald trump compromises regarding greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in davos, nato spokesperson allison ​hart said.

Rutte Did Not Offer Trump Compromises on Greenland's Sovereignty at Davos Meeting

06:45 GMT 22.01.2026
US President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump said that thanks to his productive meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a framework for a potential future agreement concerning Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been developed.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not offer US President Donald Trump compromises regarding Greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in Davos, NATO spokesperson Allison ​Hart said.
"The Secretary ‍General ‌did not ‍propose ‌any compromise to sovereignty ‍during his ‌meeting with the President in Davos," Hart was quoted as saying by Reuters.
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
World
Trump Announces Framework of Greenland Deal after Meeting NATO's Rutte
03:17 GMT
Earlier, Axios reported that the draft agreement on Greenland does not imply a transfer of sovereignty over the Danish island to Washington, but does include the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.
The deal also includes an update to the 1951 "Greenland Defense Agreement" between the United States and Denmark, as well as provisions on increasing security in Greenland and NATO activity in the Arctic, and additional work on raw materials, the report said.
