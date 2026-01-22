https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/rutte-did-not-offer-trump-compromises-on-greenlands-sovereignty-at-davos-meeting-1123506772.html

Rutte Did Not Offer Trump Compromises on Greenland's Sovereignty at Davos Meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not offer US President Donald Trump compromises regarding Greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in Davos, NATO spokesperson Allison ​Hart said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not offer US President Donald Trump compromises regarding Greenland's sovereignty during a meeting in Davos, NATO spokesperson Allison ​Hart said. Earlier, Axios reported that the draft agreement on Greenland does not imply a transfer of sovereignty over the Danish island to Washington, but does include the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system.The deal also includes an update to the 1951 "Greenland Defense Agreement" between the United States and Denmark, as well as provisions on increasing security in Greenland and NATO activity in the Arctic, and additional work on raw materials, the report said.

