Trump Announces Framework of Greenland Deal after Meeting NATO's Rutte

Trump Announces Framework of Greenland Deal after Meeting NATO's Rutte

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the concept of the agreement on Greenland is elaborated, and opined that the future deal would be beneficial for the United States and its partners.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c100d14b9d1f8639b1af8373b5fa62.jpg

President Trump announced on Truth Social that after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a "framework of a future deal" has been formed regarding Greenland and the entire Arctic region."We have a concept of a deal. I think it's going to be a very good deal for the United States, also for them, and we're going to work together on something having to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland, and it has to do with the security," Trump told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump also said that the validity of the Greenland deal would be forever. The draft agreement does not imply a transfer of sovereignty over the Danish island to Washington, but does include the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources.The deal also includes an update to the 1951 "Greenland Defense Agreement" between the United States and Denmark, as well as provisions on increasing security in Greenland and NATO activity in the Arctic, and additional work on raw materials, the report said on Wednesday.

