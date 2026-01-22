https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/trump-announces-framework-of-greenland-deal-after-meeting-natos-rutte-1123506048.html
Trump Announces Framework of Greenland Deal after Meeting NATO's Rutte
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the concept of the agreement on Greenland is elaborated, and opined that the future deal would be beneficial for the United States and its partners.
President Trump announced on Truth Social that after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a "framework of a future deal" has been formed regarding Greenland and the entire Arctic region."We have a concept of a deal. I think it's going to be a very good deal for the United States, also for them, and we're going to work together on something having to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland, and it has to do with the security," Trump told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump also said that the validity of the Greenland deal would be forever. The draft agreement does not imply a transfer of sovereignty over the Danish island to Washington, but does include the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources.The deal also includes an update to the 1951 "Greenland Defense Agreement" between the United States and Denmark, as well as provisions on increasing security in Greenland and NATO activity in the Arctic, and additional work on raw materials, the report said on Wednesday.
President Trump announced on Truth Social that after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, a "framework of a future deal" has been formed regarding Greenland and the entire Arctic region.
"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.
"We have a concept of a deal. I think it's going to be a very good deal for the United States, also for them, and we're going to work together on something having to do with the Arctic as a whole, but also Greenland, and it has to do with the security," Trump told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump also said that the validity of the Greenland deal would be forever.
"I don't see us fighting with Denmark," the president added.
The draft agreement does not imply a transfer of sovereignty over the Danish island to Washington, but does include the deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system, the Axios news portal reported, citing sources.
The deal also includes an update to the 1951 "Greenland Defense Agreement" between the United States and Denmark, as well as provisions on increasing security in Greenland and NATO activity in the Arctic, and additional work on raw materials, the report said on Wednesday.