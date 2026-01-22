https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-congresswoman-luna-says-she-regularly-communicates-with-russias-dmitriev-1123506501.html
US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev
US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev
Sputnik International
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.
2026-01-22T06:38+0000
2026-01-22T06:38+0000
2026-01-22T06:38+0000
world
us
anna paulina luna
kirill dmitriev
steve witkoff
russia
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
ria novosti
florida
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036434_0:0:3027:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_f08a81c5e95dc93483f2674ecde8cce7.jpg
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations. The congresswoman also highlighted her high regard for the work of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/witkoff-says-plans-to-hold-meeting-with-putin-on-thursday---reports-1123502578.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036434_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7849481f65bc2605aa86e01d4fb19fae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us congresswoman anna paulina luna told ria novosti that she maintains regular contact with kirill dmitriev, head of the russian direct investment fund (rdif) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.
us congresswoman anna paulina luna told ria novosti that she maintains regular contact with kirill dmitriev, head of the russian direct investment fund (rdif) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.
US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev
In late October, Kirill Dmitriev and Anna Paulina Luna met in Florida to discuss continuing Russia-US dialogue. Following the meeting, Luna said that it was productive and that they were able to identify common ground.
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.
"I talk to Kirill pretty regularly. So we love what he's doing," Luna said.
The congresswoman also highlighted her high regard for the work of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.