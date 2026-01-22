International
US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev
US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations. The congresswoman also highlighted her high regard for the work of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
06:38 GMT 22.01.2026
Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, and Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives, during a meeting in Miami.
Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, and Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives, during a meeting in Miami. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
In late October, Kirill Dmitriev and Anna Paulina Luna met in Florida to discuss continuing Russia-US dialogue. Following the meeting, Luna said that it was productive and that they were able to identify common ground.
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.
"I talk to Kirill pretty regularly. So we love what he's doing," Luna said.
The congresswoman also highlighted her high regard for the work of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
