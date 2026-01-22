https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-congresswoman-luna-says-she-regularly-communicates-with-russias-dmitriev-1123506501.html

US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev

US Congresswoman Luna Says She Regularly Communicates With Russia's Dmitriev

Sputnik International

US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.

2026-01-22T06:38+0000

2026-01-22T06:38+0000

2026-01-22T06:38+0000

world

us

anna paulina luna

kirill dmitriev

steve witkoff

russia

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

ria novosti

florida

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036434_0:0:3027:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_f08a81c5e95dc93483f2674ecde8cce7.jpg

US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna told RIA Novosti that she maintains regular contact with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations. The congresswoman also highlighted her high regard for the work of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/witkoff-says-plans-to-hold-meeting-with-putin-on-thursday---reports-1123502578.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us congresswoman anna paulina luna told ria novosti that she maintains regular contact with kirill dmitriev, head of the russian direct investment fund (rdif) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, and highly values the way he handles peace negotiations.