France Needs to Restore Credibility as Negotiator to Engage With Russia – MEP
France Needs to Restore Credibility as Negotiator to Engage With Russia – MEP
France must first restore credibility as a trusted interlocutor if it wants to engage in a dialogue with Russia that was undermined by President Emmanuel Macron's brash rhetoric, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani told Sputnik.
Macron has recently toned down his language, suggesting that Europe might resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On January 6, he said that talks with the Russian president could take place in the coming weeks. Regardless that Macron is now trying to keep a measured tone, his country is still paying for his earlier sharp and provocative statements, Mariani added. On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."
05:55 GMT 23.01.2026
France must first restore credibility as a trusted interlocutor if it wants to engage in a dialogue with Russia that was undermined by President Emmanuel Macron's brash rhetoric, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani told Sputnik.
Macron has recently toned down his language, suggesting that Europe might resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On January 6, he said that talks with the Russian president could take place in the coming weeks.
"Without basic confidence and credible channels of communication, no substantive negotiation can take place. In that sense, France should focus less on grand political formulas and more on rebuilding a functional diplomatic relationship," Mariani said.
Regardless that Macron is now trying to keep a measured tone, his country is still paying for his earlier sharp and provocative statements, Mariani added.
"President Macron has not always chosen the right language, symbols, or framing to help restore this link with Moscow, and some of his past statements have arguably weakened rather than strengthened France's credibility as a trusted interlocutor," he said.
French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
World
Macron Has Lost Authority Over France – Expert
21 January, 16:17 GMT
On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."
