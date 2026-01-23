https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/france-needs-to-restore-credibility-as-negotiator-to-engage-with-russia--mep-1123512522.html

France Needs to Restore Credibility as Negotiator to Engage With Russia – MEP

France must first restore credibility as a trusted interlocutor if it wants to engage in a dialogue with Russia that was undermined by President Emmanuel Macron's brash rhetoric, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani told Sputnik.

Macron has recently toned down his language, suggesting that Europe might resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On January 6, he said that talks with the Russian president could take place in the coming weeks. Regardless that Macron is now trying to keep a measured tone, his country is still paying for his earlier sharp and provocative statements, Mariani added. On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."

