Macron Has Lost Authority Over France – Expert
Macron Has Lost Authority Over France – Expert
French President Emmanuel Macron has nullified years of French efforts to restore the country’s image, especially in the Middle East and Africa, Former Palestinian diplomat and political analyst Rami al-Shair told Sputnik.
2026-01-21T16:17+0000
2026-01-21T16:17+0000
“As one of the leaders of the anti-Russian campaign, he has no right to discuss the importance of international law,” al-Shair said. As a result, his rhetoric is meaningless — he lacks both authority and real influence on the global stage, the analyst said. Al-Shair added that reckless Western policies are destabilizing international relations, while French military support for Ukraine has only increased the bloodshed. He said the world is moving toward multipolarity led by Russia, China and India, warning that the French position will weaken further unless it changes its foreign policy.
16:17 GMT 21.01.2026
French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron gestures during the evening news broadcast of French TV channel TF1, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron has nullified years of French efforts to restore the country’s image, especially in the Middle East and Africa, Former Palestinian diplomat and political analyst Rami al-Shair told Sputnik.
“As one of the leaders of the anti-Russian campaign, he has no right to discuss the importance of international law,” al-Shair said.
As a result, his rhetoric is meaningless — he lacks both authority and real influence on the global stage, the analyst said.
Al-Shair added that reckless Western policies are destabilizing international relations, while French military support for Ukraine has only increased the bloodshed.
He said the world is moving toward multipolarity led by Russia, China and India, warning that the French position will weaken further unless it changes its foreign policy.
