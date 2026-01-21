https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/macron-has-lost-authority-over-france--expert-1123505014.html
Macron Has Lost Authority Over France – Expert
Macron Has Lost Authority Over France – Expert
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron has nullified years of French efforts to restore the country’s image, especially in the Middle East and Africa, Former Palestinian diplomat and political analyst Rami al-Shair told Sputnik.
2026-01-21T16:17+0000
2026-01-21T16:17+0000
2026-01-21T16:17+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
west
russia
anti-russian campaign
anti-russian coalitions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb8e1c298b96c7ddaa0303af40dd2ec.jpg
“As one of the leaders of the anti-Russian campaign, he has no right to discuss the importance of international law,” al-Shair said. As a result, his rhetoric is meaningless — he lacks both authority and real influence on the global stage, the analyst said. Al-Shair added that reckless Western policies are destabilizing international relations, while French military support for Ukraine has only increased the bloodshed. He said the world is moving toward multipolarity led by Russia, China and India, warning that the French position will weaken further unless it changes its foreign policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/putin-ready-to-engage-in-dialogue-with-macron---kremlin-1123338473.html
france
west
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118672801_343:0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0e32cfd4f2c8c995fb84fe9e24a4c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
french president emmanuel macron, french efforts to restore the country’s image, middle east and africa
french president emmanuel macron, french efforts to restore the country’s image, middle east and africa
Macron Has Lost Authority Over France – Expert
French President Emmanuel Macron has nullified years of French efforts to restore the country’s image, especially in the Middle East and Africa, Former Palestinian diplomat and political analyst Rami al-Shair told Sputnik.
“As one of the leaders of the anti-Russian campaign, he has no right to discuss the importance of international law,” al-Shair said.
As a result, his rhetoric is meaningless — he lacks both authority and real influence on the global stage, the analyst said.
Al-Shair added that reckless Western policies are destabilizing international relations, while French military support for Ukraine has only increased the bloodshed.
He said the world is moving toward multipolarity led by Russia, China and India, warning that the French position
will weaken further unless it changes its foreign policy.
21 December 2025, 03:56 GMT