Russia Hasn’t Budged an Inch — Ex-CIA Officer

The diplomatic window for the final settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remains open, but Moscow’s territorial demands are non-negotiable, says former CIA officer Larry Johnson.

2026-01-23T03:57+0000

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin meeting described as "constructive and extremely frank" meant there were "strong emotions" and likely "frustration" on the US side, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.Nevertheless, Russia's red lines remains:Despite the frank exchange, the trilateral security meeting in Abu Dhabi will go ahead, showing "they're still willing to talk," says Johnson.

