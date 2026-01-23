https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-hasnt-budged-an-inch--ex-cia-officer-1123511787.html
Russia Hasn’t Budged an Inch — Ex-CIA Officer
Russia Hasn’t Budged an Inch — Ex-CIA Officer
Sputnik International
The diplomatic window for the final settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remains open, but Moscow’s territorial demands are non-negotiable, says former CIA officer Larry Johnson.
2026-01-23T03:57+0000
2026-01-23T03:57+0000
2026-01-23T03:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
larry johnson
us
russia
vladimir putin
steve witkoff
moscow
kremlin
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511630_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f2cdb3afd3a68b940d51ef1af82dcec9.jpg
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin meeting described as "constructive and extremely frank" meant there were "strong emotions" and likely "frustration" on the US side, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.Nevertheless, Russia's red lines remains:Despite the frank exchange, the trilateral security meeting in Abu Dhabi will go ahead, showing "they're still willing to talk," says Johnson.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-us-talks-in-the-kremlin-were-constructive-and-extremely-frank--kremlin-aide-ushakov-1123511298.html
russia
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511630_313:0:1753:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_692f78cce3da99a250241a655c56d8fe.jpg
Russia hasn’t budged an inch — Larry Johnson
Sputnik International
Russia hasn’t budged an inch — Larry Johnson
2026-01-23T03:57+0000
true
PT3M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-russia relations, larry johnson, moscow talks, us-russia talks, witkoff's visit to kremlin, putin-witkoff talks
us-russia relations, larry johnson, moscow talks, us-russia talks, witkoff's visit to kremlin, putin-witkoff talks
Russia Hasn’t Budged an Inch — Ex-CIA Officer
The diplomatic window for the final settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remains open, but Moscow’s territorial demands are non-negotiable, says former CIA officer Larry Johnson.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin meeting described as "constructive and extremely frank" meant there were "strong emotions" and likely "frustration" on the US side, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.
Nevertheless, Russia's red lines remains:
"President Putin’s position from June 14th, 2024 has not budged one inch. Zaporozhye, Kherson, Donetsk, Lugansk, Crimea are all now permanently part of Russia. The other critical element is NATO out of Ukraine," Larry Johnson added.
Despite the frank exchange, the trilateral security meeting in Abu Dhabi will go ahead, showing "they're still willing to talk," says Johnson.